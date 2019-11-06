By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Chip Digestive Biscuits 400G

5(21)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Chip Digestive Biscuits 400G
£ 0.60
£0.15/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy329kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2056kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate chip digestive biscuits.
  • CRUMBLY & CRUNCHY. Packed with rich chocolate for a classic dunkable treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  CRUMBLY & CRUNCHY. Packed with rich chocolate for a classic dunkable treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Chocolate Chips (12%), Oatmeal, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt.

Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2056kJ / 490kcal329kJ / 78kcal
Fat21.5g3.4g
Saturates10.4g1.7g
Carbohydrate66.3g10.6g
Sugars23.1g3.7g
Fibre2.8g0.4g
Protein6.5g1.0g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

21 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

lovely new biscuits

5 stars

these are absolutely lovely....not too sweet....just right....and very morish.

Best biscuits ever!

5 stars

Nicest biscuits ever tasted! Melt in your mouth and you can taste the hint of chocolate in there. Also, a bargain at the price they are. Great buy!😊

Scrumptious

5 stars

My favourite biscuits. Excellent value and really scrumptious.

Yummy

5 stars

I buy these regularly - good value for money, great for dunking.

Tasty and filling

5 stars

Amazing Biscuits; crispy, filling and chocolatey! Many people in the office hate plain digestives but this product has changed their minds.

Really tasty

4 stars

Buy these often as they taste so good

Delicious

5 stars

I buy these regularly as they have just enough chocolate in.

Chunchy

5 stars

Just like a digestive but with a lovely amount of chocolate chips !

Just the right amount of sweetness

5 stars

Great biscuits, not too sweet but just sweet enough

Great biscuits

5 stars

These biscuits are lovely crunchy, not to sweet, but the choc chips makes a very good digestive

