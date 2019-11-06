Tesco Chocolate Chip Digestive Biscuits 400G

lovely new biscuits
these are absolutely lovely....not too sweet....just right....and very morish.
Best biscuits ever!
Nicest biscuits ever tasted! Melt in your mouth and you can taste the hint of chocolate in there. Also, a bargain at the price they are. Great buy!😊
Scrumptious
My favourite biscuits. Excellent value and really scrumptious.
Yummy
I buy these regularly - good value for money, great for dunking.
Tasty and filling
Amazing Biscuits; crispy, filling and chocolatey! Many people in the office hate plain digestives but this product has changed their minds.
Really tasty
Buy these often as they taste so good
Delicious
I buy these regularly as they have just enough chocolate in.
Chunchy
Just like a digestive but with a lovely amount of chocolate chips !
Just the right amount of sweetness
Great biscuits, not too sweet but just sweet enough
Great biscuits
These biscuits are lovely crunchy, not to sweet, but the choc chips makes a very good digestive