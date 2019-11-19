Carling Lager 4X440ml

Product Description
- Lager
- We carry out over 200 quality checks throughout the brewing process to create a perfectly balanced pint we're proud of, all with a great refreshing taste. That's why we're the UK's #1 lager.
- Carling Lager is proud to be Made Local, right here in Burton-on-Trent, using 100% British Barley that's Red Tractor approved.
- We're the UK's no.1 lager for a reason. Carling is brewed to have the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness, giving it that brilliantly refreshing taste from the first sip to the last. And of course, from grain to glass, we're making it where we're from.
- Burton-on-Trent is a town world-famous for brewing at the very heart of Britain. We brew Carling using only the best British barley, lovingly grown and harvested across the country, including from our very own Growers Group.
- 4% ABV
- Perfectly balanced
- Great refreshing taste
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley and Wheat
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: see base of can.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Name and address
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- DE14 1JZ.
Return to
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- DE14 1JZ.
- Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
- www.carling.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019