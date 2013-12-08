Grahams 10 Year Tawny Port 75Cl

Great price
Price Purchased with an initial reduction with a further 25% off for two cases - Great value! Wine Lovely smooth flavoursome tawny port - sweet but not sickly - very moorish! Presentation Personally I love corks in bottles, with the pleasure of 'popping' the next drink. The 'dumpy' shape of this bottle was appealing, but takes more space on the shelf if storing upright. Summary Looking forward to opening the remaining bottles.
Beautiful
Really well crafted smooth nutty port, beautiful to drink at any time but particularly at the end of a meal. Very moreish so the bottle won't last long but will be remembered by your friends long after more prestigious wines are forgotten. Unfortunately, in this case of 12, 2 were badly corked which is very unusual and made me wonder why cork rather than screw-top is used as the closure for this wine. It's only released when ready for drinking so the more expensive cork is irrational.