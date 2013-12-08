Grahams 10 Year Tawny Port 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Red Portuguese Wine
  • This wood-matured tawny port, produced using time-honoured craftsmanship and generations of experience, was mellowed in seasoned oak casks at our stone-walled lodge, built on the estuary of the Douro River in 1890.
  • For over 190 years, excellence has been Graham's benchmark. The Symington family crafts the quality of Graham's Tawny Ports from harvest to cellar, using the experience of 5 generations. Each Graham's Tawny Port bottle is the result of Graham's Art of Blending and once opened unravels fine aromas and layers of rich flavours.
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Douro

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

20% vol

Producer

Symington Family Estates

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Charles Symington

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca , Tinta Barroca, Tempranillo, Tinta Cão

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are 100% handpicked. Fermentation takes place with natural (wild) yeast at between 26ºC and 30ºC. Once the must reaches the desired degree of sweetness (usually within 48 hours), fortification takes place with the addition of grape spirit at 77% alcohol by volume.

History

  • Founded in 1820 by William and John Graham in Portugal's Douro Valley, for nearly two centuries Graham's has cultivated its reputation as one of the greatest names in Port. The quality of Graham's Port relies on the finest grapes, primarily sourced from five iconic quintas in the Douro Valley, which are privately owned by members of the Symington family

Regional Information

  • Douro is a Portuguese wine region centered around the Douro River in the Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro region. It is sometimes referred to as the Alto Douro (upper Douro), as it is located some distance upstream from Porto, sheltered by mountain ranges from coastal influence. It is very hot during the summer reaching temperature in excess of 40 degrees celcius in the summer perfect for the indigenious grape varieties of this region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Name and address

  • Symington Family Estates,
  • Vinhos LDA,
  • Oporto.

Return to

  • www.grahams-port.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Great price

5 stars

Price Purchased with an initial reduction with a further 25% off for two cases - Great value! Wine Lovely smooth flavoursome tawny port - sweet but not sickly - very moorish! Presentation Personally I love corks in bottles, with the pleasure of 'popping' the next drink. The 'dumpy' shape of this bottle was appealing, but takes more space on the shelf if storing upright. Summary Looking forward to opening the remaining bottles.

Beautiful

5 stars

Really well crafted smooth nutty port, beautiful to drink at any time but particularly at the end of a meal. Very moreish so the bottle won't last long but will be remembered by your friends long after more prestigious wines are forgotten. Unfortunately, in this case of 12, 2 were badly corked which is very unusual and made me wonder why cork rather than screw-top is used as the closure for this wine. It's only released when ready for drinking so the more expensive cork is irrational.

