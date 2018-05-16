Fruiss Creative Grenadin Syrup 70Cl

Product Description
- Grenadine Syrup
- Fruiss Creativ' are a range of syrups designed especially to flavour your cocktails (alcoholic or non alcoholic) but also your hot drinks (coffee, tea...) and desserts (yogurts...).
- Let your imagination go wild with Fruiss Creativ'!
- To flavour your cocktails & much more...
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Fruits Juices from Concentrates: 10% (Lemon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, Redcurrant, Elderberry), Acidifier: Citric Acid, Flavourings, Color: E 129
Country
France
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see on bottle
Produce of
Made in France
Number of uses
This bottle contains 35 servings of 200ml diluted drink
Warnings
- E 129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Name and address
- Routin SAS,
- BP 19428 73094,
- Chambery Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- www.fruiss.com
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml of syrup
|Per 1 glass of 200 ml*
|Energy
|1394kJ
|279kJ
|-
|328kcal
|66kcal
|Fat
|<0,1g
|0,0g
|of which saturates
|<0,1g
|0,0g
|Carbohydrates
|82g
|16,4g
|of which sugars
|81,5g
|16,3g
|Proteins
|<0,1g
|0,0g
|Salt
|<0,1g
|0,02g
|* containing 1 volume of syrup for 9 volumes of water
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
