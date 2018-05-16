By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fruiss Creative Grenadin Syrup 70Cl

Fruiss Creative Grenadin Syrup 70Cl
£ 4.00
£5.72/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Grenadine Syrup
  • Fruiss Creativ' are a range of syrups designed especially to flavour your cocktails (alcoholic or non alcoholic) but also your hot drinks (coffee, tea...) and desserts (yogurts...).
  • Let your imagination go wild with Fruiss Creativ'!
  • To flavour your cocktails & much more...
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Fruits Juices from Concentrates: 10% (Lemon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, Redcurrant, Elderberry), Acidifier: Citric Acid, Flavourings, Color: E 129

Country

France

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see on bottle

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 35 servings of 200ml diluted drink

Warnings

  • E 129: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Name and address

  • Routin SAS,
  • BP 19428 73094,
  • Chambery Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.fruiss.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml of syrupPer 1 glass of 200 ml*
Energy 1394kJ279kJ
-328kcal66kcal
Fat <0,1g0,0g
of which saturates <0,1g0,0g
Carbohydrates82g16,4g
of which sugars 81,5g16,3g
Proteins<0,1g0,0g
Salt <0,1g0,02g
* containing 1 volume of syrup for 9 volumes of water--
This bottle contains 35 servings of 200ml diluted drink--

Safety information

