Tesco Beef Casserole And Dumplings 450G

Tesco Beef Casserole And Dumplings 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

  • Energy2444kJ 583kcal
    29%
  • Fat25.3g
    36%
  • Saturates12.4g
    62%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 543kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Diced beef in vegetable gravy with beef suet dumplings.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Beef slow cooked for three hours until tender in rich wine gravy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Beef (32%), Dumplings (17%), Water, Carrot, Onion, Swede, Red Wine, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar, Thyme, Black Pepper.

Dumplings contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Beef Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power.
800W / 900W 4½ mins
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power.
800W / 900W 1½/ 1 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy543kJ / 130kcal2444kJ / 583kcal
Fat5.6g25.3g
Saturates2.8g12.4g
Carbohydrate11.1g50.1g
Sugars2.0g9.0g
Fibre0.9g4.2g
Protein8.1g36.6g
Salt0.6g2.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

27 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Should be in the soup section

2 stars

Really disappointing a sea of gravy with small bits of beef here and there. Dumplings OK but the overall product was like a soup.

Awful!

1 stars

Vile! Three bits of stewed gristle. Should be withdrawn

Meat was gristly and tough

1 stars

This meal that my partner had today was not good. Each piece of meat was full of gristle and so very tough to eat. Very disappointing

Pretty good for what it's supposed to be

4 stars

Pretty good as a traditional stew with dumplings. Works better cooked in oven than microwave. Doesn't have much flavour. Would be better with red wine, garlic, rosemary in sauce, and parsley in dumplings. But then it wouldn't be as traditional.

Tough, fatty meat casserole!

1 stars

There is plenty of beef in it, but the beef is tough and very fatty. I couldn't eat it. I've purchased this casserole a good few times to see if it was a bad batch, but each time the meat is inedible. Give this one a miss.

Gross

1 stars

Horrible. Really chewy, fatty pieces of meat. Just very poor quality. Pass this one by.

rubbish

1 stars

i have brought these over the last couple of years, they HAVE CHANGED used to have a nice flavour but they are now rubbish, must be saving money. WILL NOT BUY AGAIN.

Excellent value

4 stars

Plenty of tender mea, lovely dumplings like homemade and good gravy. Only complaint is that it lacked salt and pepper. Would certainly buy again and much better than most ready-prepared meals which cost more.

Brilliant quality food. Beef was meaty, tender and

5 stars

Brilliant quality food. Beef was meaty, tender and in good quantity. The gravy was hearty and sweetened with the taste of the veg. I have never had such good dumplings and surely will buy again. Thank God for the fruits of the earth.

Variable meat quality but very tasty.

4 stars

These are really tasty when you get a good one. Sometimes the beef can be mostly fat and gristle, which ruins the meal. When you get a good one, they are delicious and taste really similar to a homemade one. The gravy is a bit thin, but if you break up the dumplings they absorb a lot of the liquid. Have bought this multiple times and will buy again. If the meat quality was more consistent, this would be a five star product.

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

