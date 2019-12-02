Tesco Beef Casserole And Dumplings 450G

Should be in the soup section
Really disappointing a sea of gravy with small bits of beef here and there. Dumplings OK but the overall product was like a soup.
Awful!
Vile! Three bits of stewed gristle. Should be withdrawn
Meat was gristly and tough
This meal that my partner had today was not good. Each piece of meat was full of gristle and so very tough to eat. Very disappointing
Pretty good for what it's supposed to be
Pretty good as a traditional stew with dumplings. Works better cooked in oven than microwave. Doesn't have much flavour. Would be better with red wine, garlic, rosemary in sauce, and parsley in dumplings. But then it wouldn't be as traditional.
Tough, fatty meat casserole!
There is plenty of beef in it, but the beef is tough and very fatty. I couldn't eat it. I've purchased this casserole a good few times to see if it was a bad batch, but each time the meat is inedible. Give this one a miss.
Gross
Horrible. Really chewy, fatty pieces of meat. Just very poor quality. Pass this one by.
rubbish
i have brought these over the last couple of years, they HAVE CHANGED used to have a nice flavour but they are now rubbish, must be saving money. WILL NOT BUY AGAIN.
Excellent value
Plenty of tender mea, lovely dumplings like homemade and good gravy. Only complaint is that it lacked salt and pepper. Would certainly buy again and much better than most ready-prepared meals which cost more.
Brilliant quality food. Beef was meaty, tender and
Brilliant quality food. Beef was meaty, tender and in good quantity. The gravy was hearty and sweetened with the taste of the veg. I have never had such good dumplings and surely will buy again. Thank God for the fruits of the earth.
Variable meat quality but very tasty.
These are really tasty when you get a good one. Sometimes the beef can be mostly fat and gristle, which ruins the meal. When you get a good one, they are delicious and taste really similar to a homemade one. The gravy is a bit thin, but if you break up the dumplings they absorb a lot of the liquid. Have bought this multiple times and will buy again. If the meat quality was more consistent, this would be a five star product.