Tesco Braised Beef & Mash 450G

little flavour
Had very little flavour, carrots also lacking taste and the mash was rather solid. Gave it to the dog who did like it
Should be re-named Braised Gristle and Mash!!
Very disappointed with this - mostly gristle. Has put me off buying again!
Ugh!
I should have read reviews before buying! The meat was inedible, tough chewy & gristle, unforgivable Tesco!
TERRIBLE
I FIND THIS UNUSUAL AS I AM ALWAYS PLEASED WITH TESCO PRODUCTS. I HAVE HAD THIS SO MANY TIMES BEFORE. SO IMAGINE HOW DISAPPOINTED I WAS THIS TIME. THERE WAS SO MUCH FAT AND GRISTLE I HAD TO THROW IT AWAY. I WILL NEVER BUY THIS AGAIN.
NEED TO GET THIS PRODUCT RIGHT
Awful, amongst the few pieces of meat were 2 large lumps that were mostly gristle, will not buy this again.
Delicious!
I have had 3 of these over the past 2 months. They have been delicious!! I have a ready meal once a week and this is my favourite. Plenty of tender meat in a rich sauce. The sauce contains carrots so I just add some green veg and its a perfect quick meal.
Don’t buy it!
Horrible! Made a mistake and bought the wrong one, this was most unpleasant.....the beef was fatty and slimy, the carrots were raw and the mash tasted of cardboard, we left the lot and had a cheese sandwich for dinner! Yuk!!
Nice product spoilt by one thing
Very nice flavour but is spoilt by the amount of fat and gristle in the product: I have had several of these now but have stopped buying them due to the lumps of fat that are in the product. Every single one I have had has had a couple in and it really puts me off. It does have a very nice flavour though and the mash is just the right consistency.
I'd buy it again
Delicious.
Tasty gravy and mash but the meat was just a lump
Tasty gravy and mash but the meat was just a lump of gristle.