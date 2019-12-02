By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Braised Beef & Mash 450G

2.5(22)Write a review
Tesco Braised Beef & Mash 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1646kJ 392kcal
    20%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 388kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Beef and carrots in an onion gravy with mashed potato.
  • Beef slow cooked for three hours until tender in rich red wine gravy. Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Mashed Potato (42%), Water, Beef (17%), Carrot, Onion, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Red Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Beef Gelatine, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, Black Pepper.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 1/2 / 5 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power for 5 1/2 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 10 / 9 1/2 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/(900W), stand for 1 minute and stir both compartments, re-cover and heat for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 1/2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times on both compartments.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (424g**)
Energy388kJ / 92kcal1646kJ / 392kcal
Fat2.9g12.4g
Saturates1.1g4.8g
Carbohydrate9.7g41.3g
Sugars1.3g5.6g
Fibre1.1g4.8g
Protein6.2g26.3g
Salt0.5g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 424g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

22 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

little flavour

2 stars

Had very little flavour, carrots also lacking taste and the mash was rather solid. Gave it to the dog who did like it

Should be re-named Braised Gristle and Mash!!

1 stars

Very disappointed with this - mostly gristle. Has put me off buying again!

Ugh!

1 stars

I should have read reviews before buying! The meat was inedible, tough chewy & gristle, unforgivable Tesco!

TERRIBLE

1 stars

I FIND THIS UNUSUAL AS I AM ALWAYS PLEASED WITH TESCO PRODUCTS. I HAVE HAD THIS SO MANY TIMES BEFORE. SO IMAGINE HOW DISAPPOINTED I WAS THIS TIME. THERE WAS SO MUCH FAT AND GRISTLE I HAD TO THROW IT AWAY. I WILL NEVER BUY THIS AGAIN.

NEED TO GET THIS PRODUCT RIGHT

1 stars

Awful, amongst the few pieces of meat were 2 large lumps that were mostly gristle, will not buy this again.

Delicious!

5 stars

I have had 3 of these over the past 2 months. They have been delicious!! I have a ready meal once a week and this is my favourite. Plenty of tender meat in a rich sauce. The sauce contains carrots so I just add some green veg and its a perfect quick meal.

Don’t buy it!

1 stars

Horrible! Made a mistake and bought the wrong one, this was most unpleasant.....the beef was fatty and slimy, the carrots were raw and the mash tasted of cardboard, we left the lot and had a cheese sandwich for dinner! Yuk!!

Nice product spoilt by one thing

3 stars

Very nice flavour but is spoilt by the amount of fat and gristle in the product: I have had several of these now but have stopped buying them due to the lumps of fat that are in the product. Every single one I have had has had a couple in and it really puts me off. It does have a very nice flavour though and the mash is just the right consistency.

I'd buy it again

5 stars

Delicious.

Tasty gravy and mash but the meat was just a lump

1 stars

Tasty gravy and mash but the meat was just a lump of gristle.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

