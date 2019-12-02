By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Liver Bacon & Mash 450G

3(9)Write a review
Tesco Liver Bacon & Mash 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2023kJ 481kcal
    24%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb's liver in onion gravy with sweetcure bacon and mashed potatoes.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all of our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Tender sliced lamb's liver and sweet cured bacon in a rich gravy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mashed Potato (45%), Lamb Liver (21%), Water, Onion, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sweetcure Bacon (2.5%), Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Vegetable Juices (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Black Mustard Seed, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Thyme, White Pepper.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Sweetcure Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Honey, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. From Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film lid on sauce compartment for last 5 minutes of heating to brown bacon. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove film lid on sauce compartment for last 5 minutes of heating to brown bacon. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W/ 900W 5½ / 5 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 800W/ 900W 8½ / 8 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/(900W)
Stand for 1 minute
Heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 3 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy460kJ / 109kcal2023kJ / 481kcal
Fat3.7g16.4g
Saturates1.5g6.7g
Carbohydrate13.2g57.9g
Sugars1.2g5.1g
Fibre0.8g3.7g
Protein5.4g23.6g
Salt0.4g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

9 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Well guys... I had my doubts about buying this pro

4 stars

Well guys... I had my doubts about buying this product but I wasn't disappointed at all. Thought the liver was really nice and the onion gravy was exceptional. My top tip is to put plenty Lurpak butter through the mash and voila.......Almost a Michelin star meal for one right there.

Not a full meal - too much mash / no veg

3 stars

I've tried this a few times after having to resort to ready meals with online ordering / home delivery after an operation & not being able to get to shops or manage cooking from scratch for a while... The liver & bacon compartment is a bit hit & miss re what you get... sometimes a half rasher of bacon, sometimes tiddy bits, sometimes none... The proportion of liver/bacon to mash is odd - far too much mash for the meat portion... Why not split the veg side so that this was a proper meal for one and have it with say a portion of peas or cabbage? Could be 50/50 mash & veg or 60/30 mash & veg... That would be a better balanced meal and for those that rely on ready meals all the time, a far better option...

Absolute rubbish.

1 stars

Large lump of Compresed pieces of liver at bottom of tray, earthy mash only thing edible was bacon. Dont buy. It should have.been my main meal!!! , ended up with egg on toast

Nasty Bacon 2nd complaint.Need. SOME lean bacon.

2 stars

Poor quality. if this goes on I shall buy elsewhere

Really poor

1 stars

Having bought 3 products for 6 pounds I usually enjoy my liver but I'm afraid the liver was so poor I could not face any of the meal the bacon was poor quality I wouldn't pay a pound for this product. I've now had two out of the 3 bought and will not buy these meals again.

The meal is tasty but the stodgy mash lets it down

4 stars

I would have given this dinner 5 stars if it wasn't for the mash being so stodgy making it difficult to mix in with the gravy/onions! Apart from the stodgy mash the meal is tasty and good for you because of the level of iron it contains.

Short Changed

1 stars

There was only half a rasher of bacon in the package surly this can't be right. Who's going to answer this.

Liver Bacon And Mash 450G

5 stars

I buy this quite often, very good quality Liver and Bacon with mash, I add a little water to both compartments before microwave cooking, a decent size meal for me.

Just like mum used to make.

5 stars

Lovely ready meal - good quality liver and bacon with yummy onion gravy and buttery mashed potato. Had mine with cabbage and it took me back to my childhood!

