Tesco Liver Bacon & Mash 450G

Well guys... I had my doubts about buying this product but I wasn't disappointed at all. Thought the liver was really nice and the onion gravy was exceptional. My top tip is to put plenty Lurpak butter through the mash and voila.......Almost a Michelin star meal for one right there.
Not a full meal - too much mash / no veg
I've tried this a few times after having to resort to ready meals with online ordering / home delivery after an operation & not being able to get to shops or manage cooking from scratch for a while... The liver & bacon compartment is a bit hit & miss re what you get... sometimes a half rasher of bacon, sometimes tiddy bits, sometimes none... The proportion of liver/bacon to mash is odd - far too much mash for the meat portion... Why not split the veg side so that this was a proper meal for one and have it with say a portion of peas or cabbage? Could be 50/50 mash & veg or 60/30 mash & veg... That would be a better balanced meal and for those that rely on ready meals all the time, a far better option...
Absolute rubbish.
Large lump of Compresed pieces of liver at bottom of tray, earthy mash only thing edible was bacon. Dont buy. It should have.been my main meal!!! , ended up with egg on toast
Nasty Bacon 2nd complaint.Need. SOME lean bacon.
Poor quality. if this goes on I shall buy elsewhere
Really poor
Having bought 3 products for 6 pounds I usually enjoy my liver but I'm afraid the liver was so poor I could not face any of the meal the bacon was poor quality I wouldn't pay a pound for this product. I've now had two out of the 3 bought and will not buy these meals again.
The meal is tasty but the stodgy mash lets it down
I would have given this dinner 5 stars if it wasn't for the mash being so stodgy making it difficult to mix in with the gravy/onions! Apart from the stodgy mash the meal is tasty and good for you because of the level of iron it contains.
Short Changed
There was only half a rasher of bacon in the package surly this can't be right. Who's going to answer this.
Liver Bacon And Mash 450G
I buy this quite often, very good quality Liver and Bacon with mash, I add a little water to both compartments before microwave cooking, a decent size meal for me.
Just like mum used to make.
Lovely ready meal - good quality liver and bacon with yummy onion gravy and buttery mashed potato. Had mine with cabbage and it took me back to my childhood!