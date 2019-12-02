Tesco Fish Pie 450G

Was filled with fish and very creamy for being low
Was filled with fish and very creamy for being low sugar. Really enjoyed it.
really really bad
I do not normally leave reviews for food but this was actually the worst meal I have ever tasted in my life - well, actually , it didn't taste of anything! Dry, bland, no flavour. Do NOT buy. Threw it in the bin after a few mouthfuls, inedible.
Terrible
Very poor. Very little sauce. Just a few bits of scabby white fish and a lot of dried mashed potato.
potato mash with hardly any fish and no sauce
this meal was just dried up mashed potatoes with a couple of bits of fish which I had to search for.there was no sauce so it was very dry.I am really disappointedI have been very ill recently and bought ready meals to save me cooking.I have a few more yet to eat and the cottage pie was nice.This is the second ready meal I of had to tell others how disappointing it is.
Product rating nil!!
Very little fish, the mash potato was gooey and very bland, no cheese flavour detected - Will not be buying again
‘Beef’ up fish content
Far too much potato. Need a magnifying glass for fish or was I just unlucky twice !
THE WORST FISH PIE EVER
I would NOT recommend this awful fish pie to anybody. Watery tasteless mash, no fish cream of any kind and TINY pieces of pollock that was totally bland. I bought 3 of these and 2 3/4 went in the rubbish bin the worst ever Ive had the misfortune to waste my money on.
Best ever tasted
Lovely mix of fish. The sauce is very tasty and the mash is light and fluffy. I can definitely recommend
I did buy these all the time but I won’t anymore 4
I did buy these all the time but I won’t anymore 4 out of the 6 I bought on a regular basis we’re just mash potatoe it’s beyond ridiculous and completely unfair.