Tesco Fish Pie 450G

2(9)Write a review
Tesco Fish Pie 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2232kJ 532kcal
    27%
  • Fat22.0g
    31%
  • Saturates14.1g
    71%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 507kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • Pollock in a cheese sauce topped with mashed potato and a Cheddar cheese breadcrumb.
  • Pollock in a creamy Cheddar sauce topped with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato (51%)(Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper), Pollock (Fish) (29%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour(Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Spices (White Pepper, Paprika, Turmeric), Caramelised Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins For best result oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen:190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins For best result oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 6 1/2 mins / 6 mins.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W)/(900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 1/2 min 800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Stand for 1 minute before serving

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 800W / 900W 11 1/2 mins / 10 1/2 mins.
Heat on full power 6 minutes (800W / 900W)
Stand for 1 minute
Heat for a further 5 1/2 mins (800W) / 4 1/2 mins (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy507kJ / 121kcal2232kJ / 532kcal
Fat5.0g22.0g
Saturates3.2g14.1g
Carbohydrate9.9g43.4g
Sugars0.8g3.7g
Fibre1.1g5.0g
Protein8.6g37.7g
Salt0.5g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 440g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Was filled with fish and very creamy for being low

5 stars

Was filled with fish and very creamy for being low sugar. Really enjoyed it.

really really bad

1 stars

I do not normally leave reviews for food but this was actually the worst meal I have ever tasted in my life - well, actually , it didn't taste of anything! Dry, bland, no flavour. Do NOT buy. Threw it in the bin after a few mouthfuls, inedible.

Terrible

1 stars

Very poor. Very little sauce. Just a few bits of scabby white fish and a lot of dried mashed potato.

potato mash with hardly any fish and no sauce

1 stars

this meal was just dried up mashed potatoes with a couple of bits of fish which I had to search for.there was no sauce so it was very dry.I am really disappointedI have been very ill recently and bought ready meals to save me cooking.I have a few more yet to eat and the cottage pie was nice.This is the second ready meal I of had to tell others how disappointing it is.

Product rating nil!!

1 stars

Very little fish, the mash potato was gooey and very bland, no cheese flavour detected - Will not be buying again

‘Beef’ up fish content

2 stars

Far too much potato. Need a magnifying glass for fish or was I just unlucky twice !

THE WORST FISH PIE EVER

1 stars

I would NOT recommend this awful fish pie to anybody. Watery tasteless mash, no fish cream of any kind and TINY pieces of pollock that was totally bland. I bought 3 of these and 2 3/4 went in the rubbish bin the worst ever Ive had the misfortune to waste my money on.

Best ever tasted

5 stars

Lovely mix of fish. The sauce is very tasty and the mash is light and fluffy. I can definitely recommend

I did buy these all the time but I won’t anymore 4

2 stars

I did buy these all the time but I won’t anymore 4 out of the 6 I bought on a regular basis we’re just mash potatoe it’s beyond ridiculous and completely unfair.

