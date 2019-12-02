By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cumberland Pie 450G

3.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Cumberland Pie 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1798kJ 428kcal
    21%
  • Fat15.3g
    22%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 411kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef, carrot and onion in gravy topped with mashed potato and a Cheddar cheese breadcrumb.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Minced beef simmered in rich gravy topped with mash and Cheddar crumb
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all out meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mashed Potato (47%), Beef (18%), Carrot, Onion, Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Fat, Tomato Purée, Beef Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Spices, White Pepper, Thyme.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat.
Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins.
Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins.
Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (438g**)
Energy411kJ / 98kcal1798kJ / 428kcal
Fat3.5g15.3g
Saturates1.6g6.9g
Carbohydrate11.6g50.9g
Sugars1.6g7.1g
Fibre1.0g4.4g
Protein4.4g19.4g
Salt0.4g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not for me.

2 stars

I didn't really like this the potato and cheese tasted nice, but I did not like the taste in the meat at all. I don't know if it is the white pepper but noticed in a lot of dishes someone is using a heavy hand with it. Will not be buying again.

Good product with great flavour

4 stars

Excellent product in terms of taste and textures: I have these all the time and they are consistently good with no lumps of fat or gristle.

Really tasty

5 stars

tried this and it is absolutely lovely.....tasty and plenty of it...... Highly recommend this...

Poor quality minced beef

3 stars

Tried a couple of these. One was ok, that other had poor quality minced beef with too much gristle. Sadly, this appears to be problem that affects a number of Tesco ready meals that contain minced beef.

I was very disappointed when I served the Cumberla

3 stars

I was very disappointed when I served the Cumberland pie that almost 2/3 of it was mashed potato with only a small amount of mince, carrots and onions. I'm sorry to say that I won't be buying it again as what there was of the meat tasted quite peppery.

Not bad tasting, but two thirds was potato. Good j

2 stars

Not bad tasting, but two thirds was potato. Good job I served with plenty of vegetables. Would not buy again.

In the bin

1 stars

Took 2 mouthfuls and slung it. Nasty.

What happened to the meat!!

1 stars

Oh dear , on previous purchases was very good,but what has happened 99% potato 1% gravy, wasn’t a 1 off , because I brought 3 !!

great taste

5 stars

liked with the cheese on top

Great buy

5 stars

I buy these most weeks and love them

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Shepherd's Pie 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Fish Pie 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Beef Lasagne 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Beef Casserole Dumplings 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here