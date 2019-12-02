Tesco Cumberland Pie 450G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results oven heat.

Remove outer sleeve and film lid.

Important

Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins.

Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.

Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins.

Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.

Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

