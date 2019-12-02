Tesco Cumberland Pie 450G

Not for me.
I didn't really like this the potato and cheese tasted nice, but I did not like the taste in the meat at all. I don't know if it is the white pepper but noticed in a lot of dishes someone is using a heavy hand with it. Will not be buying again.
Good product with great flavour
Excellent product in terms of taste and textures: I have these all the time and they are consistently good with no lumps of fat or gristle.
Really tasty
tried this and it is absolutely lovely.....tasty and plenty of it...... Highly recommend this...
Poor quality minced beef
Tried a couple of these. One was ok, that other had poor quality minced beef with too much gristle. Sadly, this appears to be problem that affects a number of Tesco ready meals that contain minced beef.
I was very disappointed when I served the Cumberland pie that almost 2/3 of it was mashed potato with only a small amount of mince, carrots and onions. I'm sorry to say that I won't be buying it again as what there was of the meat tasted quite peppery.
Not bad tasting, but two thirds was potato. Good job I served with plenty of vegetables. Would not buy again.
In the bin
Took 2 mouthfuls and slung it. Nasty.
What happened to the meat!!
Oh dear , on previous purchases was very good,but what has happened 99% potato 1% gravy, wasn’t a 1 off , because I brought 3 !!
great taste
liked with the cheese on top
Great buy
I buy these most weeks and love them