Tesco Cottage Pie 450G

Disappointed
All mash and no meat !!!
I microwave from frozen
I must have missed earlier instructions. I always cook in the microwave from frozen. And I do read instructions. This is concerning. But like most of the meals it lacks seasoning.
Very Dry
Was very dry even with the addition of lots of gray. Possibly too much potatoe
Lovely meal for one
Pleasantly surprised by the quality of this ready meal. Very tasty and very filling. Perfect size for one person. Throughly enjoyed and will buy more
Nice size meals just right size for one person
