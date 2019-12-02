By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cottage Pie 450G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Cottage Pie 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1883kJ 448kcal
    22%
  • Fat16.1g
    23%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 459kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef in an onion gravy topped with mashed potato.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Minced beef simmered in a rich gravy topped with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato (50%)(Potato, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper), Beef (28%), Onion, Water, Cornflour, Beef Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée, Beef Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W/900W 7 1/2 / 7 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This tray may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (410g**)
Energy459kJ / 109kcal1883kJ / 448kcal
Fat3.9g16.1g
Saturates1.6g6.4g
Carbohydrate12.0g49.2g
Sugars0.8g3.4g
Fibre1.3g5.2g
Protein5.9g24.1g
Salt0.4g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

2 stars

All mash and no meat !!!

I microwave from frozen

3 stars

I must have missed earlier instructions. I always cook in the microwave from frozen. And I do read instructions. This is concerning. But like most of the meals it lacks seasoning.

Very Dry

2 stars

Was very dry even with the addition of lots of gray. Possibly too much potatoe

Lovely meal for one

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised by the quality of this ready meal. Very tasty and very filling. Perfect size for one person. Throughly enjoyed and will buy more

Nice size meals just right size for one person

5 stars

Nice size meals just right size for one person

