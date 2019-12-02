By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Shepherds Pie 450G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Shepherds Pie 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1547kJ 367kcal
    18%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 355kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Minced lamb with onion and carrots in gravy topped with mashed potatoes.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Minced lamb simmered in a rich gravy topped with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mashed Potato, Lamb (23%), Onion, Water, Carrot, Lamb Fat, Swede, Cornflour, Lamb Extract, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramelised Sugar, Salt, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Vegetable Concentrates (Leek, Carrot, Onion), Molasses, Onion Purée, Tamarind Paste, Black Pepper, Thyme, Ginger Purée, Bay Leaf, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Clove, Garlic Extract.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 7 1/2 / 7mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W / 900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy355kJ / 84kcal1547kJ / 367kcal
Fat1.9g8.4g
Saturates1.0g4.4g
Carbohydrate11.8g51.4g
Sugars1.1g4.8g
Fibre1.0g4.4g
Protein4.4g19.2g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality item.

1 stars

Poor quality item.

Salty

2 stars

While the consistency was fine and the mash was good, the sauce was as salty as the sea. I think this would be great with less salt, but I certainly wouldn't recommend it as it is now.

I love it!

5 stars

I can not understand the poor reviews for this. It is one of my favourites! I am very picky with meat texture, but it's lovely in this, not fatty or gristly at all. I find it plenty full of Meat and Carrots too, I just add Pepper which is hardly an effort. I find there is plenty there for a meal for one, just boil some vegetables to go with it if you want a little more, simple! I tend to do it with Broccoli and sliced Leaks and it is one of my favourite meals to have on a cold evening. Everyone has different tastes of course, but for me it's a winner that I will continue to purchase again and again! =)

Very small portion. Even cooking in the Oven the w

2 stars

Very small portion. Even cooking in the Oven the whole thing turns into baby food. Tasteless too ie no seasoning. It does not look like a 450g portion three mouthfuls and it is gone. I am 8 stone 9 and have a health appetite for my age. These meals for one are a waste of money.

Disappointed

2 stars

Hardly any meat, just loads of mashed potatoes

quite bland needs more meat and carrot.i wouldnt r

2 stars

quite bland needs more meat and carrot.i wouldnt recommend it but i have had worse lol

Delightfully excellent

5 stars

A delightful ready meal, I love the Tesco ready meals because of the great taste. There is also a very good variety

Usually bought next

Tesco Beef Lasagne 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Fish Pie 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Classic Kitchen Cottage Pie 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Beef Casserole Dumplings 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here