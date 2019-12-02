Tesco Shepherds Pie 450G

Poor quality item.
Salty
While the consistency was fine and the mash was good, the sauce was as salty as the sea. I think this would be great with less salt, but I certainly wouldn't recommend it as it is now.
I love it!
I can not understand the poor reviews for this. It is one of my favourites! I am very picky with meat texture, but it's lovely in this, not fatty or gristly at all. I find it plenty full of Meat and Carrots too, I just add Pepper which is hardly an effort. I find there is plenty there for a meal for one, just boil some vegetables to go with it if you want a little more, simple! I tend to do it with Broccoli and sliced Leaks and it is one of my favourite meals to have on a cold evening. Everyone has different tastes of course, but for me it's a winner that I will continue to purchase again and again! =)
Very small portion. Even cooking in the Oven the whole thing turns into baby food. Tasteless too ie no seasoning. It does not look like a 450g portion three mouthfuls and it is gone. I am 8 stone 9 and have a health appetite for my age. These meals for one are a waste of money.
Disappointed
Hardly any meat, just loads of mashed potatoes
quite bland needs more meat and carrot.i wouldnt recommend it but i have had worse lol
Delightfully excellent
A delightful ready meal, I love the Tesco ready meals because of the great taste. There is also a very good variety