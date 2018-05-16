By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Butchers Choice 12 Pork Sausages 681G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Butchers Choice 12 Pork Sausages 681G
£ 2.30
£3.38/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy1152kJ 277kcal
    14%
  • Fat20.1g
    29%
  • Saturates6.7g
    34%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1252kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages.
  • From trusted British farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. We select only the best cuts of pork for our sausages to give a succulent and tender eat.
  • Simply prepared and lightly seasoned for a full flavour
  • Pack size: 0.681KG

Information

Ingredients

Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Parsley, Dextrose (Sulphites), Emulsifiers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Spice Extracts (Nutmeg, Mace).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

681g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (92g**)
Energy1252kJ / 301kcal1152kJ / 277kcal
Fat21.9g20.1g
Saturates7.3g6.7g
Carbohydrate8.9g8.2g
Sugars1.6g1.5g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein16.6g15.3g
Salt1.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
When grilled according to instructions, 681g pack typically weighs 552g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here