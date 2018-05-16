Butchers Choice 12 Pork Sausages 681G

- Energy1152kJ 277kcal14%
- Fat20.1g29%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1252kJ / 301kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausages.
- From trusted British farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. We select only the best cuts of pork for our sausages to give a succulent and tender eat.
- Simply prepared and lightly seasoned for a full flavour
- Pack size: 0.681KG
Information
Ingredients
Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Parsley, Dextrose (Sulphites), Emulsifiers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Spice Extracts (Nutmeg, Mace).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
681g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (92g**)
|Energy
|1252kJ / 301kcal
|1152kJ / 277kcal
|Fat
|21.9g
|20.1g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|16.6g
|15.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions, 681g pack typically weighs 552g.
|-
|-
