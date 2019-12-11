Gilberts American Hot Dogs 350G

Product Description
- 10 Traditional cured, smoked and fully cooked American style Beef Hot Dogs
- Gilbert's Kosher Foods - Delicious Delicatessen Foods
- Produced in a protective atmosphere
- Ready to eat
- Delicious hot or cold
- Ideal for barbecues
- Halal - consultations
- Kosher - KF Under the Supervision of the Beth Din of the Federation of Synagogues
- USA Recipe
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Beef (75%), Water, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Di and Tri Phosphate), Acidulant (Malic Acid), Garlic Powder, Antioxidant (L-Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring Preparations (Paprika and Spice Extracts), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0 to 5°C). Do not exceed use by date.Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for Home Freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Use during first month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume immediately. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Barbecue
Instructions: Turn frequently until fully heated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions are intended as a guide only.
Hob
Instructions: Place in boiling water. Simmer until piping hot.
Remove from heat and allow to stand for 10 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cut sausage along the length and place the cut side down on a dry frying pan with no oil and heat for 5 minutes until thoroughly heated.
Produce of
Produced in the UK. Beef is sourced in the EU
Name and address
- Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
- Kestrel House,
- Mount Avenue,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK1 1LS,
- UK.
Return to
- Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited,
- Kestrel House,
- Mount Avenue,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK1 1LS,
- UK.
- Customer careline: +44 (0)1908 64 67 87
- cutomersupport@gilbertskosherfood.co.uk
- www.gilbertkosherfoods.co.uk
- Our guarantee: If you are not satisfied with this product, please return the label and receipt of purchase to Gilbert's Kosher Foods Limited.
- Your statutory rights are unaffected.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|784kj/189kCal
|Fat:
|14.7g
|of which Saturates:
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate:
|<0.1g
|of which Sugars:
|<0.1g
|Protein:
|14.1g
|Salt:
|1.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019