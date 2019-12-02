By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls 240G

6 Reviews
Tesco 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls 240G
£ 2.00
£8.34/kg
One spring roll
  • Energy430kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 768kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables wrapped in filo pastry.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Crunchy vegetables in aromatic spices wrapped in crispy filo pastry Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (56%) [Carrot, Yam Bean, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Babycorn, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts], Wheat Flour, Cottonseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Ginger, Sugar, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Oil, Soya Oil, Plum, Modified Tapioca Starch, Vinegar, Chilli Pepper Powder, Orange Peel Powder, Black Sesame Seed, Seaweed Flakes, White Sesame Seed, Japanese Pepper Powder, Ginger Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 22-24 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 24-26 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in India

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne spring roll (56g**)
Energy768kJ / 184kcal430kJ / 103kcal
Fat8.2g4.6g
Saturates3.3g1.8g
Carbohydrate22.7g12.7g
Sugars3.9g2.2g
Fibre3.3g1.8g
Protein3.1g1.7g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 240g typically weighs 224g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Completely tasteless.

1 stars

It's as if someone is actually trying to make these as tasteless as they can, extraordinary. How can they mess up something as basically simple as a spring roll? Bought them twice, seemed to contain nothing but grated carrot (with no trace of the sweetness even that humble vegetable can have). Will not be buying again for at least year or so, then maybe Tesco will have changed suppliers.

Used to enjoy these a lot but the last pack I boug

2 stars

Used to enjoy these a lot but the last pack I bought were tasteless. They must have changed the recipe. Will not be buying them again.

Normally the best spring rolls, but recently I thi

3 stars

Normally the best spring rolls, but recently I think the recipe has changed as they are not as nice..

Disgusting!! these spring rolls used to be nice, b

1 stars

Disgusting!! these spring rolls used to be nice, but now when you buy them, they are soggy like they have just been taken out the freezer and tossed on the shelf!! Don't touch

Great

5 stars

Best spring rolls ever crisp flaky and non greasy so good visitors said best they had tasted

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent quality vegetable spring rolls. Always keep a pack in the fridge.

