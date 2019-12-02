Tesco 4 Vegetable Spring Rolls 240G

Completely tasteless.
It's as if someone is actually trying to make these as tasteless as they can, extraordinary. How can they mess up something as basically simple as a spring roll? Bought them twice, seemed to contain nothing but grated carrot (with no trace of the sweetness even that humble vegetable can have). Will not be buying again for at least year or so, then maybe Tesco will have changed suppliers.
Used to enjoy these a lot but the last pack I boug
Used to enjoy these a lot but the last pack I bought were tasteless. They must have changed the recipe. Will not be buying them again.
Normally the best spring rolls, but recently I thi
Normally the best spring rolls, but recently I think the recipe has changed as they are not as nice..
Disgusting!! these spring rolls used to be nice, b
Disgusting!! these spring rolls used to be nice, but now when you buy them, they are soggy like they have just been taken out the freezer and tossed on the shelf!! Don't touch
Great
Best spring rolls ever crisp flaky and non greasy so good visitors said best they had tasted
Excellent
Excellent quality vegetable spring rolls. Always keep a pack in the fridge.