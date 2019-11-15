Tesco Aromatic Shredded Duck & Pancakes 230G

It’s ok but...
It’s ok but you don’t get no where near enuff sauce and not much duck and the sauce you do get is not hosin sauce it’s something that’s ment to taste like it so I had to buy a bottle do that and this is fine as a meal tho I have to allways buy 2 boxes to get enuff duck
Perfect chinese taste
As a Chinese, I can rate this dish 80 points - perfect duck, authentic sauce and affordable price. If possible, I advise to match some shredded cucumber and shredded spring onions with it, then it will be a real Beijing taste. The only thing that needs to be improved is the pancake, which is too hard. The traditional Chinese duck pancake is thinner and softer.
Add more duck meat
The package says that there is enough for 2 servings, this is not true, while there are enough pancakes there is not enough duck meat.
Very disappointing
It's a while since I bought this product and it has changed considerably. The only things the same are the pancakes. The hoisin sauce is far too runny and tasteless - previously it was thick and tasty. The duck meat was nothing like shredded duck. It had the look and taste of left over bits of meat and was a bit slimy. A very poor quality product and poor value for money now. I don't recommend it.
certainly better than one star
The shredded duck and hoisin sauce are OK, but the pancakes are rubbish - if you heat them they go crisp, if you don't heat them they fall apart as you're rolling them up with the duck. Not a patch on the Ken Hom ones that Tesco used to stock.
Aromatic - I don't think so!
Scrappy, tasteless bits of duck, watery hoisin sauce and paper thin pancakes which split open when trying to make a roll make for a very unpleasant snack. Come on Tesco you've got to do better than that.