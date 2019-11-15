By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Aromatic Shredded Duck & Pancakes 230G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Aromatic Shredded Duck & Pancakes 230G
£ 3.50
£15.22/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1098kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 972kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded roasted duck with 6 pancakes and hoisin sauce.
  • Why not try our Tesco chilled Shredded Duck and Pancakes this weekend. Ready to eat in just 50 seconds, it is super quick and super tasty. A takeaway favourite, this delicious tender duck, soft pancakes and rich hoisin sauce is the perfect addition to your Chinese meal.
  • Slow roasted duck marinated in Szechuan pepper, ginger and spices.
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (42%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Bean, Salt, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Rice, Sesame Seed, Szechuan Pepper, Ginger, Sesame Oil, Star Anise, Garlic, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Coriander Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Allspice.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Duck - Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins Place duck tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes. Steam or microwave the pancakes.

Microwave

Instructions: Duck and Pancakes - Microwave
800W/900W 50 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Place the duck on microwaveable plate, heat on full power for 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Remove the pancakes from outer bag, place on the plate, and cook for a further 20 seconds (800W/900W). Do not heat sauce.

Steam
Instructions: Pancakes - Steam Place bag of unopened pancakes in the steamer or on a plate, cover with foil. Steam over a pan of simmering water for 3-4 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve.
  • Remove film, hoisin sauce and pancakes from tray.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (113g)
Energy972kJ / 231kcal1098kJ / 261kcal
Fat8.3g9.4g
Saturates2.1g2.4g
Carbohydrate25.3g28.6g
Sugars9.2g10.4g
Fibre1.0g1.1g
Protein13.3g15.0g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

It’s ok but...

3 stars

It’s ok but you don’t get no where near enuff sauce and not much duck and the sauce you do get is not hosin sauce it’s something that’s ment to taste like it so I had to buy a bottle do that and this is fine as a meal tho I have to allways buy 2 boxes to get enuff duck

Perfect chinese taste

4 stars

As a Chinese, I can rate this dish 80 points - perfect duck, authentic sauce and affordable price. If possible, I advise to match some shredded cucumber and shredded spring onions with it, then it will be a real Beijing taste. The only thing that needs to be improved is the pancake, which is too hard. The traditional Chinese duck pancake is thinner and softer.

Add more duck meat

2 stars

The package says that there is enough for 2 servings, this is not true, while there are enough pancakes there is not enough duck meat.

Very disappointing

2 stars

It's a while since I bought this product and it has changed considerably. The only things the same are the pancakes. The hoisin sauce is far too runny and tasteless - previously it was thick and tasty. The duck meat was nothing like shredded duck. It had the look and taste of left over bits of meat and was a bit slimy. A very poor quality product and poor value for money now. I don't recommend it.

certainly better than one star

4 stars

certainly better than one star

The shredded duck and hoisin sauce are OK, but th

1 stars

The shredded duck and hoisin sauce are OK, but the pancakes are rubbish - if you heat them they go crisp, if you don't heat them they fall apart as you're rolling them up with the duck. Not a patch on the Ken Hom ones that Tesco used to stock.

Aromatic - I don't think so!

1 stars

Scrappy, tasteless bits of duck, watery hoisin sauce and paper thin pancakes which split open when trying to make a roll make for a very unpleasant snack. Come on Tesco you've got to do better than that.

