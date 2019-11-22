Tesco Crispy Aromatic Half Duck 510G

Poor quality and disappointing
This was supposed to be a Friday night treat but turned out to be one of the most depressing ready meals I've ever had. Tough, flavourless duck. Thin, miserable hoisin sauce. The pancakes were ok, but there's not much to go wrong there. Won't be buying this again.
Dry, flavourless
This is maybe the worst pre prepared product I have had from Tesco for a while- I hope that I had a duff one....!
Very disappointing.
We found this to be quite tasteless. Will not buy again, there are better ones around