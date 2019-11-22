By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crispy Aromatic Half Duck 510G

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Crispy Aromatic Half Duck 510G
£ 7.00
£13.73/kg
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy712kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1063kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated half duck with 12 pancakes and hoisin sauce.
  • Slow roasted duck marinated in Szechuan pepper, ginger and spices.
  • Pack size: 510g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (61%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Soya Bean, Salt, Cornflour, Szechuan Pepper, Ginger, Spirit Vinegar, Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Rice, Sesame Seed, Star Anise, Sesame Oil, Garlic, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Coriander Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Allspice.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve. Remove film, hoisin sauce and pancakes from tray. Duck - Oven 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 Leave duck in the foil tray and place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Steam or microwave the pancakes.

Microwave

Instructions: Pancakes - Microwave
800W/900W 40/30 secs
Place pancakes on a microwaveable plate in the packaging and heat on full power for 40 seconds (800W) / 30 seconds (900W).
Serve immediately.

Steam
Instructions: Pancakes: Steam Remove pancakes from packaging and place in a steamer or on a plate, cover with a lid or foil. Steam over a pan of simmering water for 6 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for heating from frozen.
  • Hoisin sauce not suitable for heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

510g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (67g**)
Energy1063kJ / 253kcal712kJ / 170kcal
Fat9.9g6.6g
Saturates2.5g1.7g
Carbohydrate22.8g15.3g
Sugars5.8g3.9g
Fibre1.1g0.7g
Protein17.8g11.9g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 510g typically weighs 402g.--
Pack contains 6 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality and disappointing

2 stars

This was supposed to be a Friday night treat but turned out to be one of the most depressing ready meals I've ever had. Tough, flavourless duck. Thin, miserable hoisin sauce. The pancakes were ok, but there's not much to go wrong there. Won't be buying this again.

Dry, flavourless

1 stars

This is maybe the worst pre prepared product I have had from Tesco for a while- I hope that I had a duff one....!

Very disappointing.

2 stars

We found this to be quite tasteless. Will not buy again, there are better ones around

