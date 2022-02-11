Pieminister Moo Pie 270G

The best of the best steak and ale pies
This is best beef steak and ale pie I have ever tasted. The pastry is crunchy on the top and the pastry case is really tasty. Filling y the steak melts in the mouth and is full of flavour you can even taste the ale, which you can't in the other ones. I hope they bring out more selection.
Half good, half not so good.
Once you have chipped your way through the Rock hard unforgiving pastry the filling is quite nice. I'll stick to Charlie Bighams in future
Excellent filling and no soggy pastry. Should like
Excellent filling and no soggy pastry. Should like to see more of the Pieminster range in store.
Nice filing shame about the pastry
Tasty filling nice chunks of meat and veg, good gravy. Unfortunately although the pastry looks appetising it is far too hard and very thin. Was expecting sonething more flaky.
Not cheap, but best meat pie that Tesco stocks.
Best meat pie by a long, long way. It has crisp thin pastry and plenty of actual tender pieces of meat inside rather than just sloppy gravy like so many other ready made pies. It is a generous single serving but can just about stretch to two people for a light meal. In comparison, cheaper pies are a waste of money. Just a pity Moo pies are so often out of stock at Tesco, so grab them and freeze when you can (but leave some for me).
disappointing
I was disappointed as i found it over flavoured with to much flavour of alcohol and the pastry was hard.
So delicious, I just had to write a review!
Tried this pie for the first time last night and wow, we’ll be back ordering more as soon as we can! Full of flavour, filling full to the brim, tender meat and crispy pastry. Yum, yum, yum! Could taste the ale, but it didn’t overpower. Was very filling so could just about share a pie if you have a smaller appetite, but I don’t want to share it! Very impressed. Also liked the fact their packaging states they have removed the plastic window from the packaging to make recycling easier, and there is no foil tray for the pie either, as it’s really not needed. Locally produced pie so delighted to see this local product in the Bradley Stoke, Bristol store. Much much more of this range please Tesco!
Wow top pie
I had not come across this pie before but wow what a pie - I agree with previous reviewer in all respects.Far superior to the normal soggy pastry half filled pies normally on offer it's also produced locally to where I live which is great. If you have a small appetite one pie happily serves 2 with veg - highly recommended.
Just the best out of all the rest !!
200 % BETTER THAN any other PIE cheap or otherwise meat that can be chewed and enough of it, pastry could be a little less "short" but still far better than all the rest that for some unknown reason has magiced into thin cardboard and just as tasty! but final round-up, this pie is superior to all others in all the range