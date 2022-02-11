We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pieminister Moo Pie 270G

4.3(9)Write a review
Pieminister Moo Pie 270G
£4.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • Moo British Beef Steak & Craft Ale Pie
  • Learn more about our identity preserved palm oil, sourced from one of the world's most sustainable, deforestation-free producers at pieminister.co.uk/sustainable-palm-oil
  • Our Planet
  • We've removed the window from this pack, eliminating over 3 million pieces of film from the system every year.
  • This makes recycling much easier - and when a pie looks this good, a photo will do just fine!
  • This is one of the small steps we're taking to drive positive change at Pieminister. Find out more at pieminister.co.uk/sustainability
  • 1 VIPie Token
  • Tokens Mean Prizes!
  • Collect your VIPie tokens and cash them in for cool stuff. From limited edition t-shirt to meals in our restaurants and skateboards. There's even a bell tent. Check out all the merch up for grabs at: pieminister.co.uk/tokens
  • Make it a Mothership
  • Cheddar, Mushy Peas, Crispy Onions, Mash
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
  • Please recycle as cardboard
  • Great taste 2018
  • Plastic Free!
  • Great! British beef!
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

British Beef (29%), Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Onion, Craft Ale (9%) (Made with Wheat & Barley), Water, Carrot, Identity Preserved Palm Oil, Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Onion Powder, Cayenne, Garlic, Clove), Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Herbs, Dried Onion, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Barley Malt Extract, Leek, Green Peppercorn, Wheat Protein, Mushroom, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Butter, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Soya and Sesame Seeds. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Use by date: see side of packKeep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze within use by date and consume within one month. When defrosted use the same day. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator and then follow cooking instructions from chilled.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place the pie on a baking tray. Put in a pre-heated oven.
180°C Oven/160°C Fan/ Gas Mark 4 for 25 minutes

Name and address

  • Pieminister Ltd.,
  • 24 Stokes Croft,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 3PR.

Return to

  • Pieminister Ltd.,
  • 24 Stokes Croft,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 3PR.
  • hello@pieminister.co.uk

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pie
Energy (kJ)9252498
Energy (kcal)221597
Fat10.8g29.2g
of which saturates5.2g14.0g
Carbohydrate20.2g54.5g
of which sugars1.1g3.0g
Protein9.6g25.9g
Salt0.7g1.9g
9 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

The best of the best steak and ale pies

5 stars

This is best beef steak and ale pie I have ever tasted. The pastry is crunchy on the top and the pastry case is really tasty. Filling y the steak melts in the mouth and is full of flavour you can even taste the ale, which you can't in the other ones. I hope they bring out more selection.

Half good, half not so good.

3 stars

Once you have chipped your way through the Rock hard unforgiving pastry the filling is quite nice. I'll stick to Charlie Bighams in future

Excellent filling and no soggy pastry. Should like

5 stars

Excellent filling and no soggy pastry. Should like to see more of the Pieminster range in store.

Nice filing shame about the pastry

3 stars

Tasty filling nice chunks of meat and veg, good gravy. Unfortunately although the pastry looks appetising it is far too hard and very thin. Was expecting sonething more flaky.

Not cheap, but best meat pie that Tesco stocks.

5 stars

Best meat pie by a long, long way. It has crisp thin pastry and plenty of actual tender pieces of meat inside rather than just sloppy gravy like so many other ready made pies. It is a generous single serving but can just about stretch to two people for a light meal. In comparison, cheaper pies are a waste of money. Just a pity Moo pies are so often out of stock at Tesco, so grab them and freeze when you can (but leave some for me).

disappointing

3 stars

I was disappointed as i found it over flavoured with to much flavour of alcohol and the pastry was hard.

So delicious, I just had to write a review!

5 stars

Tried this pie for the first time last night and wow, we’ll be back ordering more as soon as we can! Full of flavour, filling full to the brim, tender meat and crispy pastry. Yum, yum, yum! Could taste the ale, but it didn’t overpower. Was very filling so could just about share a pie if you have a smaller appetite, but I don’t want to share it! Very impressed. Also liked the fact their packaging states they have removed the plastic window from the packaging to make recycling easier, and there is no foil tray for the pie either, as it’s really not needed. Locally produced pie so delighted to see this local product in the Bradley Stoke, Bristol store. Much much more of this range please Tesco!

Wow top pie

5 stars

I had not come across this pie before but wow what a pie - I agree with previous reviewer in all respects.Far superior to the normal soggy pastry half filled pies normally on offer it's also produced locally to where I live which is great. If you have a small appetite one pie happily serves 2 with veg - highly recommended.

Just the best out of all the rest !!

5 stars

200 % BETTER THAN any other PIE cheap or otherwise meat that can be chewed and enough of it, pastry could be a little less "short" but still far better than all the rest that for some unknown reason has magiced into thin cardboard and just as tasty! but final round-up, this pie is superior to all others in all the range

