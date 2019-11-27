By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jam Sandwich Creams Biscuit 150G

5(30)Write a review
£ 0.45
£0.30/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy304kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2025kJ / 483kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits sandwiched with a vanilla flavour cream and raspberry jam.
  • Tesco Jam Sandwich Creams Fruity & Creamy. Carefully baked shortcake biscuit with a smooth, raspberry filling. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Fruity & Creamy. Carefully baked shortcake biscuit with a smooth, raspberry filling. Our bakers have been making biscuits, the traditional way, for more than 160 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Raspberry Jam (12%), Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Acid (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (15g)
Energy2025kJ / 483kcal304kJ / 72kcal
Fat21.4g3.2g
Saturates11.1g1.7g
Carbohydrate67.1g10.1g
Sugars30.2g4.5g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein4.8g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

30 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality, 100% natural and nothing but great

5 stars

Great quality, 100% natural and nothing but great taste, can not recommend enough xox

it was a good biscuit for a tea break

4 stars

it was a good biscuit for a tea break

Taste just like the fox's ones

5 stars

We all love these biscuits as a family lovely and creamy with just the right amount of jam.. They taste just like the expensive brand but with the small price tag.. gold star to Tesco from all of us....

Very nice biscuits good value for money too.

4 stars

I buy these biscuits often because they are very tasty.

nice with a cuppa

3 stars

nice wee biscuits but you cant eat them often as they,re very sweet.although grandkids eatthem by the packet.

Yummy

5 stars

Yummy just as good as the branded ones

better than big brands

5 stars

These Tesco Jam Sandwich Creams are absolutely jummy lots of jam and cream and in my view are better than the big brand named ones.

Yummy

5 stars

I bought them to try ,as I usually buy foxes ,they we every bit as good as foxes.just buy when my grandson is visiting

Poor imitations of the real thing.

3 stars

Smaller and with less filling.

Cheap and tasty

4 stars

I buy these regularly and I’m lucky if I get 1! They always dispear fast in our house. They are sweet and have a nice amount of jam and cream in them

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

