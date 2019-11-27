Tesco Jam Sandwich Creams Biscuit 150G

Great quality, 100% natural and nothing but great
Great quality, 100% natural and nothing but great taste, can not recommend enough xox
it was a good biscuit for a tea break
Taste just like the fox's ones
We all love these biscuits as a family lovely and creamy with just the right amount of jam.. They taste just like the expensive brand but with the small price tag.. gold star to Tesco from all of us....
Very nice biscuits good value for money too.
I buy these biscuits often because they are very tasty.
nice with a cuppa
nice wee biscuits but you cant eat them often as they,re very sweet.although grandkids eatthem by the packet.
Yummy
Yummy just as good as the branded ones
better than big brands
These Tesco Jam Sandwich Creams are absolutely jummy lots of jam and cream and in my view are better than the big brand named ones.
I bought them to try ,as I usually buy foxes ,they we every bit as good as foxes.just buy when my grandson is visiting
Poor imitations of the real thing.
Smaller and with less filling.
Cheap and tasty
I buy these regularly and I’m lucky if I get 1! They always dispear fast in our house. They are sweet and have a nice amount of jam and cream in them