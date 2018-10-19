By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheese Thins 150G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Cheese Thins 150G
£ 0.89
£0.59/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy88kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2248kJ / 539kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese flavoured biscuits.
  • CRISP & SAVOURY Baked golden brown for a cheesy snack. Our bakery has been making biscuits and crackers in Northern England for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation they use classic recipes and introduce new – making them the best they can be.
  • CRISP & SAVOURY Baked golden brown for a cheesy snack. Our bakery has been making biscuits and crackers in Northern England for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation they use classic recipes and introduce new – making them the best they can be.
  • Our bakery has been making biscuits and crackers in Northern England for more than 100 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation they use classic recipes and introduce new - making them the best they can be.
  • Crisp & Savoury
  • Baked golden brown for a cheesy snack
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Cheese Powder (Milk) (10%), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Autolysed Yeast, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Lactic Acid, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain sesame seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains approx. 38 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (3.9g)
Energy2248kJ / 539kcal88kJ / 21kcal
Fat32.3g1.3g
Saturates15.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate48.6g1.9g
Sugars3.3g0.1g
Fibre1.9g0.1g
Protein12.5g0.5g
Salt1.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Sumptious

5 stars

I have purchased these cheese thins before as I find them delicious - very cheesy and just a quick bite.

now the price is ok and still very nice.

5 stars

now the price is ok and still very nice.

Nice taste

4 stars

I prefer these to the branded ones

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Wheat Cracker 170G

£ 0.95
£0.56/100g

Tesco Sesame & Poppy Thins 150G

£ 0.89
£0.59/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here