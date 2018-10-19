Tesco Cheese Thins 150G

Sumptious
I have purchased these cheese thins before as I find them delicious - very cheesy and just a quick bite.
now the price is ok and still very nice.
Nice taste
I prefer these to the branded ones
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2248kJ / 539kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Cheese Powder (Milk) (10%), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Autolysed Yeast, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Lactic Acid, Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Contains approx. 38 servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (3.9g)
|Energy
|2248kJ / 539kcal
|88kJ / 21kcal
|Fat
|32.3g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|15.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|48.6g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|12.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Average of 4.7 stars
