Tesco Finest Lamb Shanks With Roasted Vegetable 1.15Kg

£ 10.00
£8.70/kg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 564kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Marinated lamb shanks with a redcurrant gravy, roasted carrots, parsnips and red onion.
  • Perfectly tender slow cooked lamb in a rich, glossy rosemary gravy with roasted root vegetables and red onions. Enjoy all the rich flavour of meltingly tender lamb without having to do the slow cooking our experts do that part for you. It's cooked for more than three hours, then served in a rich lamb stock, rosemary and redcurrant jelly gravy. Sweet roasted carrots, parsnips and red onions work perfectly with the lamb, while thyme roasted red onion petals bring out the herby flavours of the gravy.
  • Pack size: 1.15kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (45%), Water, Carrot, Parsnip, Onion, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Red Onion, Cornflour, Lamb Extract, Redcurrant Juice, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Rosemary, Thyme, Onion Extract, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper, Basil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator and follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 55-60 minutes Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 55-60 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K. or New Zealand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.15kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (506g**)
Energy564kJ / 135kcal2852kJ / 681kcal
Fat6.2g31.4g
Saturates2.5g12.7g
Carbohydrate5.9g30.0g
Sugars3.7g18.9g
Fibre1.1g5.7g
Protein13.2g66.8g
Salt0.4g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 1150g typically weighs 1012g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Brilliant, easy and delicious!

5 stars

Brilliant! Tastes better than homemade. Please keep it coming Tesco!

Disappointed

5 stars

Very disappointing no flavour but the lamb shanks very tender

Disappointing!

1 stars

I was looking forward to these Lamb shanks but was very disappointed - Very little flavour, hardly any seasoning, all the vegetables tasted the same - The jus was just about ok and had a little flavour All in all not a good product

Please bring these back in stock!

5 stars

Please bring these back in stock there is a lot of customers missing them, they are delicious!

Unbelievable!

4 stars

Amazing....really delicious. Initially I could taste that the gravy was not homemade! (I usually make my own food) but nevertheless it tasted SO good. .....beautifully tender.

Very nice, with plenty of gravy which didn't dry o

5 stars

Very nice, with plenty of gravy which didn't dry out in the oven.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is excellent, succulent, tender with lovely gravy and roast veg

Really lovely, meat fell off the bone and was real

4 stars

Really lovely, meat fell off the bone and was really tasty, vegetables were lovely also. Gravy was slightly overpowering that's why I only gave it 4 stars instead of 5.

