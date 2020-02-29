Oral-B Professional Care 600 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush

Oral b 600 cross action
This toothbrush does not oscilate or rotate. It is an optical illusion. All it does is vibrate. The biggest con. Bought it today and shall try to return it as soon as possible. The many oral b's are produced to make it difficult to choose the right electric toothbrush. Why is it that they are allowed to state and show pictures of rotation and oscilation which is just not the true picture.
Can't really fault this product - easy to use, good battery life and mine seems to have lasted forever! Was recommended by my dentist and i don't think I'll ever go back to a different toothbrush.
Really love this product. Extremely easy to use, very effective, long lasting battery and amazing design!
It’s an amazing tooth brush , lasts for 7days before charging. Has great control & dual speed.I highly recommend everyone to buy the same, tooth brush, your teeth are worth the best treatment & will look whiter as a result.
Havent noticed a difference yet in whiteness of teeth however feeling very very clean!!
My husband has an Oral B he loves it He always said that a normal toothbrush was good enough and guess what it’s not
Absolutely love this brush. My teeth always feel so clean all day long. Highly recommend
I have been using this since Xmas and whilst i have noticed a massive difference in plaque build up, i find it can make my gums bleed and need to find a softer head for it. It took me a while to adjust from manual to electric but im sold.
I love Oral B products I've had My Oral B Electric Brush for 3 Years Now and i must say It does exactly what it does on the Box. Cant Wait for their new Brush to come out Hoping to get to test it if i am Lucky. No More tooth Pain, Plaque, Yellow Stains. My teeth Look and Feel Healthy i get so many COMPLIMENTS. Constantly recommending this to Everyone
this toothbrush really works helped me overcome my tooth problems, it's easier to keep clean now.