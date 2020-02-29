By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oral-B Professional Care 600 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush

4.5(548)Write a review
image 1 of Oral-B Professional Care 600 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush
£ 50.00
£50.00/each

Product Description

  • Improved motor performance & single brush mode
  • Pulsates 40,000 & rotates 8800 times per minute
  • Proven to remove more plaque than a manual brush
  • <Up to 100% Plaque Removal* <> Rechargeable Brush with 1 mode and 1 brush head - 3D cleaning >< Ships with 2 pin plug>
  • The Oral-B Pro 600 CrossAction electric rechargeable toothbrush provides a clinically proven superior clean vs. a regular manual toothbrush. The professionally inspired design of the Cross Action toothbrush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees, and 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove up to 100% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. An in-handle timer helps you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes. Best of all it’s brought to you by Oral-B – the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide.
  • Oral-B Pro 600 electric rechargeable toothbrush is compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultrathin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip, Ortho Care.
  • Up to 100% more plaque removal: round head cleans better for healthier gums
  • Dynamic movement helps you achieve enhanced cleaning results
  • Dentist-inspired round brush head oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove plaque
  • 1 brushing mode: daily clean
  • Content: 1 electric toothbrush handle with charger 2 Pin UK Plug, 1 toothbrush head
  • Oral-B, the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Use Your electric toothbrush? Wet the brush head and apply toothpaste. Place the toothbrush in the mouth and turn on. Guide the brush head slowly from tooth to tooth. Hold the toothbrush head in place for a few seconds before moving on to the next tooth. Brush the gums as well as the teeth, first the outsides, then the insides, finally the chewing surfaces. Oral-B offers a variety of toothbrush heads to fit your personal oral health needs.

Warnings

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

548 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Oral b 600 cross action

2 stars

This toothbrush does not oscilate or rotate. It is an optical illusion. All it does is vibrate. The biggest con. Bought it today and shall try to return it as soon as possible. The many oral b's are produced to make it difficult to choose the right electric toothbrush. Why is it that they are allowed to state and show pictures of rotation and oscilation which is just not the true picture.

Excellent!

5 stars

Can't really fault this product - easy to use, good battery life and mine seems to have lasted forever! Was recommended by my dentist and i don't think I'll ever go back to a different toothbrush.

Excellent!

5 stars

Really love this product. Extremely easy to use, very effective, long lasting battery and amazing design!

Excellent!

5 stars

It’s an amazing tooth brush , lasts for 7days before charging. Has great control & dual speed.I highly recommend everyone to buy the same, tooth brush, your teeth are worth the best treatment & will look whiter as a result.

Good!

3 stars

Havent noticed a difference yet in whiteness of teeth however feeling very very clean!!

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband has an Oral B he loves it He always said that a normal toothbrush was good enough and guess what it’s not

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this brush. My teeth always feel so clean all day long. Highly recommend

Great!

4 stars

I have been using this since Xmas and whilst i have noticed a massive difference in plaque build up, i find it can make my gums bleed and need to find a softer head for it. It took me a while to adjust from manual to electric but im sold.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love Oral B products I've had My Oral B Electric Brush for 3 Years Now and i must say It does exactly what it does on the Box. Cant Wait for their new Brush to come out Hoping to get to test it if i am Lucky. No More tooth Pain, Plaque, Yellow Stains. My teeth Look and Feel Healthy i get so many COMPLIMENTS. Constantly recommending this to Everyone

Excellent!

5 stars

this toothbrush really works helped me overcome my tooth problems, it's easier to keep clean now.

1-10 of 548 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Oral-B Pro 600 3D White Electric Toothbrush

£ 50.00
£50.00/each

Oral-B Cross Action Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads 5

£ 12.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Oral-B Pro 2000 Crossaction Pink Electric Toothbrush

£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Offer

Oral-B Cross Action Replacement Electric Toothbrush Heads 8

£ 34.00
£4.25/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here