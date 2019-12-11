By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rubicon Water Melon Juice Drink 1Ltr

Rubicon Water Melon Juice Drink 1Ltr
Each 200ml serving‡ contains
  • Energy179kJ 42kcal
  • Fat<0.5g
  • Saturates<0.5g
  • Sugars9.5g
  • Salt<0.01g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 89kJ/21kcal

Product Description

  • Watermelon Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Nothing says Summer quite like a big slice of Watermelon. We've worked hard to capture this in our drink for sweet, juicy refreshment all year round. So, when you're between a rock and a hard place, hang up your hammock and drink Rubicon Watermelon.
  • Introducing our New Range:
  • Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar*
  • NEW Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
  • Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar**
  • *50% less sugar than our previous recipe
  • **contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit juice
  • Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
  • Still exotic Watermelon fruit drink made from the finest fruit for a refreshing pick-me-up. Containing the same delicious fruit as our original recipe but now with half the sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Watermelon Juice from Concentrate (20%), Sugar, Fructose Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Colour (Anthocyanins)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Before Use
  • Best Served Chilled

Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

  • Our Quality Promise
  • We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
  • We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at
  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • Or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 89kJ/21kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 4.9g
of which sugars 4.8g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g
Vitamin C 30mg (38%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

