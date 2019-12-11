By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1(1)Write a review
Koh-I-Noor Besan Gram Flour 1Kg
Product Description

  • Gram Flour: finely milled dried yellow split peas and chick peas
  • Kor-I-Noor Besan has been specially developed for Indian restaurants, caterers and sweet marts and is ideal for a whole range of traditional sweets and savouries.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Yellow Split Peas (80%), Channa Dall (Chick Peas 20%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeSee reverse for best before end.

Produce of

Milled in the UK with ingredients from UK, Russia, Canada and Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for Use
  • Ideal for ethnic sweets and savouries

Name and address

  • Virani Food Products Ltd.,
  • 10-14 Stewarts Road,
  • Wellingborough,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN8 4RJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • In case of complaint please return this packet to our Quality Assurance department at the address opposite stating where and when purchased, so that we may refund the cost of the product as well as the postage. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1500 kJ356 kcal
Fat 4.5 g
of which Saturates 0.5 g
Carbohydrate 63.0 g
of which Sugars 2.1 g
Fibre 9.3 g
Protein 21.0 g
Salt 0.10 g

NOT gram flour

1 stars

This is NOT gram flour but split pea flour. Chickpea flour is gluten free and this is not.

