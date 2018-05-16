Listerine Reach Toothbrush Interdental Firm

Product Description
- Interdental Essential Care Firm Toothbrush
- The hard to Reach® places™ toothbrush.
- Multi-level bristles to clean thoroughly between the teeth
- Angled neck
- Soft rubber grip for better comfort and control
Information
Produce of
Made in Thailand
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Airton Road,
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Careline: 0808 238 9999
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Airton Road,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- Careline: 1800 220044
Net Contents
1 x Toothbrush
