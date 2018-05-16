By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Listerine Reach Toothbrush Interdental Firm

Listerine Reach Toothbrush Interdental Firm
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Interdental Essential Care Firm Toothbrush
  • The hard to Reach® places™ toothbrush.
  • Multi-level bristles to clean thoroughly between the teeth
  • Angled neck
  • Soft rubber grip for better comfort and control

Information

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Airton Road,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9999
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Airton Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

1 x Toothbrush

