By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sensodyne Pronamel Gently/Gentle Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

4(43)Write a review
Sensodyne Pronamel Gently/Gentle Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 4.00
£5.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Fluoride Toothpaste
  • Every day acids in your diet, such as fruit, wine and fizzy drinks can weaken the enamel surface. Over time, weakened enamel can be more easily worn away and your teeth can get visibly thinner and transparent at the edges. Your dentist will be able to detect these early signs of Acid Wear.
  • Healthy, stronger & better protected enamel. Pronamel has a unique formulation. It helps minerals penetrate deep into the enamel surface, actively strengthening and re-hardening weakened enamel, making it stronger, healthier and better protected from the effects of everyday acids while helping to restore the natural whiteness of the teeth.
  • Sensodyne Pronamel is the No.1 dentist recommended brand to protect enamel from acid erosion
  • Protects enamel from everyday acids
  • Helps restore natural whiteness (1)
  • Provides cavity protection and helps maintain healthy gums(1) and teeth
  • (1)with twice daily brushing
  • Healthy, stronger & better protected enamel
  • 75ml Toothpaste
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-6, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride) and Potassium Nitrate 5% w/w

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the label directions: Brush twice a day and no more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.

Warnings

  • If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open.

Name and address

  • GlaxoSmithKline,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Stonemasons Way,
  • Rathfarnham,

Return to

  • Contact:
  • GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • 0800 028 09 02
  • Or:
  • Stonemasons Way,
  • Rathfarnham,
  • Dublin 16,
  • Ireland.
  • 1800 508 666

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

43 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

White Smile

4 stars

A fresh tasting toothpaste which after constant use whitened teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Trial sample testing

4 stars

A nice tooth paste mild not hot leaving teeth feeling smooth not gritty in texture. Not really seen any whitening but only been using for 6 day. Would continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and clean

4 stars

User friendly packaging, containing a great tasting product, which leave your mouth feeling fresh, and your teeth feeling clean and bright. Will definitely continue to use this twice daily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow..just Wow!

4 stars

When I first put the Pronamel on my brush, I thought it looked like any other white toothpaste on the market, but when I put it in my mouth the conversion began! I have not purchased this product before. It was a subtle mint flavour and worked gently on my brush to clean my teeth. The little bubbles that were cleaning my mouth left me feeling fresh and my teeth smooth. I would recommend this to people who have not purchased this before. It has opened my eyes to sensitive toothpaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pronamel Toothpaste

4 stars

Great toothpaste. Left whole mouth feeling cleans. Think teeth are a bit whiter although not been using it too long . Fresh tasting and teeth feel less sensitive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

effective

4 stars

gentle but effective, warming and non irritating, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed overall

2 stars

Far too runny, wasted loads of toothpaste when trying to use as it came out too quickly. Actually made my teeth feel more sensitive and didn't notice any whitening effect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pro namel

3 stars

Fresh tasting and certainly helps with sensitivity. I'd recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works! Excellent for sensitive teeth

4 stars

I found the texture of the toothpaste to be extremely smooth and unlike other brands I found this didn't leave a residue on my teeth or in my mouth. I have definitely noticed a reduction in the sensitivity of my teeth and am sure this will continue the longer I use the product. It leaves my mouth feeling clean and I love the nice fresh taste which seems to last long after you have finished brushing your teeth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best tooth paste ever

5 stars

It is a excellent tooth paste the taste isn't too strong, it leaves my mouth clean and so fresh. The thing that i love about sensodyne is that it's quite good when you have sensitive teeth as it seems to calm them down quite quickly. This tooth paste is really effective when it comes to whitening and protecting my teeth. I do recommend this one For me it is just the best brand that cleans and really protects the teeth in same time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Colgate Plax Cool Mint Mouthwash 500Ml

£ 3.50
£0.70/100ml

Aquafresh Big Teeth 6-8Yrs Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here