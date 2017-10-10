Sensodyne Pronamel Gently/Gentle Whitening Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

White Smile
A fresh tasting toothpaste which after constant use whitened teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Trial sample testing
A nice tooth paste mild not hot leaving teeth feeling smooth not gritty in texture. Not really seen any whitening but only been using for 6 day. Would continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh and clean
User friendly packaging, containing a great tasting product, which leave your mouth feeling fresh, and your teeth feeling clean and bright. Will definitely continue to use this twice daily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow..just Wow!
When I first put the Pronamel on my brush, I thought it looked like any other white toothpaste on the market, but when I put it in my mouth the conversion began! I have not purchased this product before. It was a subtle mint flavour and worked gently on my brush to clean my teeth. The little bubbles that were cleaning my mouth left me feeling fresh and my teeth smooth. I would recommend this to people who have not purchased this before. It has opened my eyes to sensitive toothpaste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pronamel Toothpaste
Great toothpaste. Left whole mouth feeling cleans. Think teeth are a bit whiter although not been using it too long . Fresh tasting and teeth feel less sensitive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
effective
gentle but effective, warming and non irritating, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Disappointed overall
Far too runny, wasted loads of toothpaste when trying to use as it came out too quickly. Actually made my teeth feel more sensitive and didn't notice any whitening effect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pro namel
Fresh tasting and certainly helps with sensitivity. I'd recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It works! Excellent for sensitive teeth
I found the texture of the toothpaste to be extremely smooth and unlike other brands I found this didn't leave a residue on my teeth or in my mouth. I have definitely noticed a reduction in the sensitivity of my teeth and am sure this will continue the longer I use the product. It leaves my mouth feeling clean and I love the nice fresh taste which seems to last long after you have finished brushing your teeth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best tooth paste ever
It is a excellent tooth paste the taste isn't too strong, it leaves my mouth clean and so fresh. The thing that i love about sensodyne is that it's quite good when you have sensitive teeth as it seems to calm them down quite quickly. This tooth paste is really effective when it comes to whitening and protecting my teeth. I do recommend this one For me it is just the best brand that cleans and really protects the teeth in same time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]