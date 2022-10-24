We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mateus Rose 18.7Cl

image 1 of Mateus Rose 18.7Cl
£2.50
£10.03/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Wine
  • Youthful and fresh wine with a touch of sparkle and lovely hints of red fruit
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Pack size: 18.7CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Youthful and fresh wine with a touch of sparkle and lovely hints of red fruit

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Sogrape Vinhos, S.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Miguel Pessanha

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Baga, Rufete, Tinta Barroca, Touriga Franca

Vinification Details

  • Using gentle pressing techniques, the maceration is limited and avoids the extraction of unwanted compounds from the grapes This also avoids prolonged contact between the juice and the grape skin, allowing the wine to retain freshness, whilst still gaining its distinctive pink colour. Fermentation is carried out slowly at a controlled temperature of 16ºC.

History

  • The Mateus brand was established in 1942 by Fernando Van Zeller Guedes, who set out to make a wine with a strong personality and unique style. The brand is most famous for its Mateus Rosé, in the iconic flask-shaped bottle. Today, the winemaking is presided over by the Bordeaux-educated Master of Oenology, Miguel Pessanha. His strong focus upon quality and consistency has contributed to the Mateus brand continuing to be the most recognised in the UK rosé category.

Regional Information

  • Miguel sources grapes from throughout Portugal, but the Mateus style is based primarily on the Baga grape, which is the principal variety in the Bairrada region, where the winery is situated. This region also provides the Rufete and Touriga Franca grape varieties, that add freshness and complexity to the Mateus blend due to their moderate alcoholic strength and balanced acidity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Name and address

  • Produced and Bottled by:
  • Sogrape Vinhos, S.A.,
  • V.N. de Gaia,
  • Portugal.

Return to

  • Sogrape Vinhos, S.A.,
  • V.N. de Gaia,
  • Portugal.
  • www.mateurose.com

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Not subtle or smooth wouldn't buy again

2 stars

Not subtle or smooth wouldn’t buy again

Mateus Rose

5 stars

Very nice wine. I liked it so much, I ordered it again.

Great tasting wine, hits the spot.

5 stars

Great tasting wine, hits the spot.

