Brioche Pasquier Pains Au Chocolat 6 Pack

These are the proper job! Often eaten along with
These are the proper job! Often eaten along with a banana and maybe a spoonful of peanut butter, these are the "grab and go" first breakfast of the moment!
Wheat Flour 40%, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Chocolate 12% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Water, Sugar, Levain 6% (Wheat Flour 3%, Water, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Thickener: Guar Gum, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Proteins, Carrot Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, seal tightly with the bag tie.Suitable for freezing Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Best before: see front of pack.
Produced in France
6 x 45g
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per pain au chocolat
|% Daily Value
|Energy
|1720 kJ
|774 kJ
|-
|410 kcal
|185 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|20 g
|9 g
|13%
|of which saturates
|11 g
|5 g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|49 g
|22 g
|9%
|of which sugars
|15 g
|6.8 g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|1.1 g
|-
|Protein
|7.2 g
|3.2 g
|6%
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.34 g
|6%
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019