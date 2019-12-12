By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Brioche Pasquier Pains Au Chocolat 6 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Brioche Pasquier Pains Au Chocolat 6 Pack
£ 1.75
£0.29/each

Product Description

  • Pains au Chocolat
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Youtube
  • To find more recipes and learn more about us, please visit: www.briochepasquier.co.uk
  • By using traditional methods from our Viennoiserie bakers, our Pains au Chocolat are soft and delightful. We use the finest ingredients to make a tasty, light pastry that is perfect for all of the family. Filled with indulgent dark chocolate to create a sensational, lightly crisp bite.
  • Pop them in the oven for 2-3mins to melt the chocolate slightly and serve warm.
  • France's favourite Bakery since 1936...
  • It was all started in 1936 by Gabriel Pasquier in a small village bakery at Les Cerqueux, France. In 1974, his five sons began building the family business into 'Brioche Pasquier', which now employs over 3,000 people across Europe.
  • Today, we raise our dough using our own traditional "levain", following the same original baking method Gabriel used, which delivers a unique taste. And we ensure that all our recipes are free from artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats.
  • With over 4 million Brioche Pasquier products enjoyed every day, it is little wonder that we are the No. 1 brand in the brioche market. Bon appétit!
  • It truly is France's favourite!
  • Why not try...
  • PITCH, the tasty filled brioche great for kids. Perfect for breakfast, as a snack or to put in your lunchbox. Plus it's free from preservatives and hydrogenated fats.
  • Great for breakfast or as a snack, at home or on the go!
  • Individually wrapped
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • Free from palm oil
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Free from preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 40%, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Chocolate 12% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Water, Sugar, Levain 6% (Wheat Flour 3%, Water, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Thickener: Guar Gum, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Proteins, Carrot Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Peanuts, Eggs and Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, seal tightly with the bag tie.Suitable for freezing Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Best before: see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in France

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Brioche Pasquier UK,
  • 8 Garamonde Drive,
  • Wymbush,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK8 8DF.

Return to

  • Consumer Information
  • We are happy to hear about any suggestions or comments you may have. With all correspondence please include the product name and the best before label and post to the following address:
  • Brioche Pasquier UK,
  • 8 Garamonde Drive,
  • Wymbush,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK8 8DF.

Net Contents

6 x 45g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer pain au chocolat% Daily Value
Energy 1720 kJ774 kJ
-410 kcal185 kcal9%
Fat 20 g9 g13%
of which saturates 11 g5 g25%
Carbohydrate 49 g22 g9%
of which sugars 15 g6.8 g7%
Fibre 2.4 g1.1 g-
Protein 7.2 g3.2 g6%
Salt 0.75 g0.34 g6%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

These are the proper job! Often eaten along with

5 stars

These are the proper job! Often eaten along with a banana and maybe a spoonful of peanut butter, these are the "grab and go" first breakfast of the moment!

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Tesco Chocolate Filled Crepes 8 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.20/each

Tesco All Butter Croissants 8 Pack

£ 1.65
£0.21/each

Brioche Pasquier Chocolate Chip Brioche 8 Rolls

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here