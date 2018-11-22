By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brioche Pasquier Milk Brioche Rolls 8Pk

2(1)Write a review
image 1 of Brioche Pasquier Milk Brioche Rolls 8Pk
£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Product Description

  • Brioche Rolls
  • Soft and tasty, our Brioche Rolls can be enjoyed at any moment of the day. Enjoy with your favourite spread or why not try as a savoury treat instead?
  • We have continued to bake our traditional Brioche Rolls which has become one of our most iconic brioche products. We use only the finest ingredients to make a tasty, airy milk brioche roll that is perfect for all of the family.
  • France's favourite Bakery since 1936...
  • It was all started in 1936 by Gabriel Pasquier in a small village bakery at Les Cerqueux, France. In 1974, his five sons began building the family business into 'Brioche Pasquier', which now employs over 3,000 people across Europe.
  • Today, we raise our dough using our own traditional "levain", following the same original baking method Gabriel used, which delivers a unique taste. And we ensure that all our recipes are free from artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats.
  • With over 4 million Brioche Pasquier products enjoyed every day, it is little wonder that we are the No. 1 brand in the brioche market. Bon appétit!
  • It truly is France's favourite!
  • Why not try...
  • PITCH, the tasty filled brioche great for kids. Perfect for breakfast, as a snack or to put in your lunchbox. Plus it's free from preservatives and hydrogenated fats.
  • Great with your favourite sweet or savoury fillings
  • Made with our authentic 'levain' to give its unique taste
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • Free from preservatives
  • Free from artificial colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 41% [with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Levain 20% (Wheat Flour (11%) [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3), and Thiamin ( B1)], Water, Salt), Eggs, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Skimmed Milk Powder (equivalent of 10% Reconstituted Skimmed Milk), Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Wheat Proteins, Wheat Gluten, Carrot Extract, Flavourings, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Soya, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, seal tightly with the bag tie.Suitable for freezing Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Best before: see side pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try...
  • Gourmet Hot Dogs
  • Our Brioche Rolls are the perfect size for a succulent hot dog. Add a dollop of tomato sauce, a blob of mustard and garnish with fried onions.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Brioche Pasquier UK,
  • 8 Garamonde Drive,
  • Wymbush,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK8 8DF.

Return to

  • Consumer Information
  We are happy to hear about any suggestions or comments you may have. With all correspondence please include the product name and the best before label and the post to the following address:
  • Brioche Pasquier UK,
  • 8 Garamonde Drive,
  • Wymbush,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK8 8DF.

Net Contents

8 x Brioche Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gFor one 32g serving% Recommended Daily Intake
Energy 352 kcal 1479 kJ113 kcal 473 kJ6 %
Fat 12 g3,8 g5 %
Of which saturates 4 g1,3 g6 %
Carbohydrates51 g16 g6 %
Sugars 11 g3,5 g4 %
Fibre 1,9 g0,608 g
Protein 9,5 g3 g6 %
Salt 1,1 g0,35 g6 %

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very dry, Tesco brand is much better than this.

2 stars

2 stars

