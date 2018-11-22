Brioche Pasquier Milk Brioche Rolls 8Pk

Very dry, Tesco brand is much better than this.
Wheat Flour 41% [with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Levain 20% (Wheat Flour (11%) [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3), and Thiamin ( B1)], Water, Salt), Eggs, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Skimmed Milk Powder (equivalent of 10% Reconstituted Skimmed Milk), Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Wheat Proteins, Wheat Gluten, Carrot Extract, Flavourings, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, Milk Proteins
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, seal tightly with the bag tie.Suitable for freezing Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Best before: see side pack.
Produced in the UK
8 x Brioche Rolls
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|For one 32g serving
|% Recommended Daily Intake
|Energy
|352 kcal 1479 kJ
|113 kcal 473 kJ
|6 %
|Fat
|12 g
|3,8 g
|5 %
|Of which saturates
|4 g
|1,3 g
|6 %
|Carbohydrates
|51 g
|16 g
|6 %
|Sugars
|11 g
|3,5 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|1,9 g
|0,608 g
|Protein
|9,5 g
|3 g
|6 %
|Salt
|1,1 g
|0,35 g
|6 %
