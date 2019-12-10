By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose Champagne 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Rosé French Wine
  • Pinot Noir
  • The Pinot Noir predominance in our blend is a true signature which reveals the strength of our wines.
  • Reserve Wines
  • Each non vintage champagne contains 20 to 40% of reserve wines, aged up to 20 years for more intensity.
  • Terroir
  • The freshness of our wines comes from the purity of our soil and the specific climate in Champagne.
  • Ageing
  • The ageing of our wines in our cellars called "Crayères" gives our champagnes their silkiness.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of fresh red fruits (raspberry, wild strawberry, cherry, blackberry) lead to biscuity notes of dried fruits and Viennese pastries (almonds, apricots and brioche).

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Veuve Clicquot

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Dominique DeMarville

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Veuve Clicquot Rose is blended to include a particularly high percentage of reserve wines which ensures the consistency of the house style. This blend is completed with 12% of red wine from vineyards in the Montagne de Reims area, using Pinot Noir grapes specially raised and selected to give a marvellous balance to the rosé.

History

  • Founded in 1772 by Philippe Clicquot, the house was later taken over by his widow Madame Clicquot at the age of 27 in 1810. Through determination, intuition and acumen Madame Clicquot not only created the first recorded vintage in the champagne region but built up the Veuve Clicquot property to make it one of the foremost vineyards in all of Champagne

Regional Information

  • Produced in Champagne, a small wine producing region in the northeast of France. Maison Veuve Clicquot is located in Reims, the largest city in the Champagne province.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A Real Joy

5 stars

A lovely rose - one of the better ones with lots of ripe summer fruit flavours - makes a change from the usual white and not just for valentines day - great with smoked trout etc - need I say more...

