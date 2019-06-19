By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soured Cream 300Ml

£ 1.10
£0.37/100ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 787kJ / 191kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised Soured Cream
  • From Trusted Farms. Made with British milk, use to add flavour and richness to any dish.
  • From British Farms Made with British milk, use to add richness to any dish
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Soured Cream (Milk

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy787kJ / 191kcal236kJ / 57kcal
Fat18.5g5.6g
Saturates11.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate3.6g1.1g
Sugars3.6g1.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.4g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

