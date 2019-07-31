Tesco Corned Beef 125G

Msandwiches And adding to salad
Terrible, slices so thin it is impossible to separate them and quality is very low. Used to be good but not for quite some time. I recently spent a week in Wales and their corned beef is still of the original quality at the same price, if they can do it why can't we?
Horrible wish we could get Argentine cornbeef: (
It tastes like corned beef, although the texture is off putting for me, it's more like pate. Not good
READY COOKED VERSATILE
brilliant to chop up with new potatoes carrots and onion,great for a nice salad sandwich and chop on a home made pizza with some veg {yummy]
Lovely n lean.
Just right for a tasty sandwich and halved fits nicely on a crispbread. British being a bonus!
Eatable but disappointing
Poorer quality product than previously purchased.Has grissle which is uneatable and has to be cut out of each slice. Has the producer changed recently??
not as good as it was
this product is now not inviting to look at it looks pasty it was better before they changed it will buy it again may be not.
Great value great taste
it is lean not too salty good quality
In three words I trust Tesco