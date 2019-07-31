By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

One slice
  • Energy292kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 942kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • Corned beef.
  • British Beef Selected cuts dry cured and slow cooked for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected cuts of beef. The beef is then dry cured to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Made with British Beef Selected cuts dry cured and slow cooked for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected cuts of beef. The beef is then dry cured to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using beef from UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: May contain bone.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

125g e Main estate;125g e Express

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy942kJ / 226kcal292kJ / 70kcal
Fat14.8g4.6g
Saturates6.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein22.9g7.1g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: May contain bone.

13 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Terrible, slices so thin it is impossible to separ

1 stars

Terrible, slices so thin it is impossible to separate them and quality is very low. Used to be good but not for quite some time. I recently spent a week in Wales and their corned beef is still of the original quality at the same price, if they can do it why can't we?

red and thin horrible tast

2 stars

Horrible wish we could get Argentine cornbeef: (

It tastes like corned beef, although the texture i

2 stars

It tastes like corned beef, although the texture is off putting for me, it's more like pate. Not good

READY COOKED VERSATILE

5 stars

brilliant to chop up with new potatoes carrots and onion,great for a nice salad sandwich and chop on a home made pizza with some veg {yummy]

Lovely n lean.

4 stars

Just right for a tasty sandwich and halved fits nicely on a crispbread. British being a bonus!

Eatable but disappointing

3 stars

Poorer quality product than previously purchased.Has grissle which is uneatable and has to be cut out of each slice. Has the producer changed recently??

not as good as it was

1 stars

this product is now not inviting to look at it looks pasty it was better before they changed it will buy it again may be not.

Great value great taste

5 stars

Great value great taste

it is lean not too salty good quality

5 stars

In three words I trust Tesco

