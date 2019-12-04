Happy Monkey Orange Mango Smoothie 4X180ml
Product Description
- Orange & Mango Smoothies
- For more information please visit www.rainforest-alliance.org
- Fruit is vitally important to us, which is why we insist on sourcing it in a responsible way. All of our bananas come from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms so are produced in a way that doesn't harm the environment and that rewards the people who grow them. That might mean we pay a little extra for our bananas but we believe it's the right and fair way to do things.
- Happy monkey smoothies are made from a Blend of Crushed fruit and fruit juice from concentrate.
- Made for kids
- 100% fruit
- No bits
- 1 full portion of fruit
- Great for lunchboxes
- Rainforest Alliance certified
- LBP - Winner Best Children's Drink 2013
- No sweeteners and additives
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 720ml
Information
Ingredients
Orange Juice from Concentrate (43%), Apple Juice from Concentrate, Crushed Banana, Mango Juice from Concentrate (1%), Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavour
Storage
Best kept chilled between 0-5ºC, but can be kept out of the fridge for up to 12 hours. Once opened drink straight away.For best before date see top of box
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Happy Monkey Ltd,
- PO Box 10347.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 180ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|RI*
|Energy
|228kJ/(54kCal)
|3%
|Fat
|trace
|<1%
|of which saturates
|trace
|<1%
|Carbohydrates
|12.6g
|5%
|of which sugars*
|12.1g
|4.5%
|Fibre
|0.3g
|1.2%
|Protein
|0.2g
|<1%
|Salt
|trace
|<0.01%
|Vitamin C
|12.8mg
|16%
|-16% RI (Per 100ml) 29% RI (Per 180ml)
|-
|-
|*Naturally found in fruit juice
|-
|-
|RI's *Reference intake of an average adult 8400kj/2000kcal
|-
|-
