By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Deli Counter Cambozola Blue Brie Cheese

5(3)Write a review
Deli Counter Cambozola Blue Brie Cheese

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.45
£11.50/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

Product Description

  • Full fat soft mould ripened blue veined cheese.
  • A mild creamy blue vein Brie with subtle blue tones.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cambozola Blue Brie(Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in , using milk from

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavour

5 stars

The creamy texture of brie with extra flavour !

Try it - you owe it to yourself.

5 stars

This was on clearance yesterday in my local store. I'm always up for trying a new cheese, and WOW! absolutely gorgeous, like a good Camembert or brie but with a subtle blue hint. The blue flavour is not at all over powering (it is extremely subtle) but gives an edge which compliments the creamy mild flavour nicely. If you like blue cheese but find it often tastes too strong, give this a go! I will be buying it frequently.

Cheeso

5 stars

Delicious, creamy and moist just how I like it and I buy it every week. It complements digestive biscuits wonderfully well

Usually bought next

Counter Tesco Finest Mature Blue Stilton

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 2.40
£12.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco British Blue Stilton Cheese 220 G

£ 1.70
£7.73/kg

Port Salut Creamy French Cheese 185 G

£ 2.00
£10.82/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here