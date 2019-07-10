Deli Counter Cambozola Blue Brie Cheese

Great flavour
The creamy texture of brie with extra flavour !
Try it - you owe it to yourself.
This was on clearance yesterday in my local store. I'm always up for trying a new cheese, and WOW! absolutely gorgeous, like a good Camembert or brie but with a subtle blue hint. The blue flavour is not at all over powering (it is extremely subtle) but gives an edge which compliments the creamy mild flavour nicely. If you like blue cheese but find it often tastes too strong, give this a go! I will be buying it frequently.
Cheeso
Delicious, creamy and moist just how I like it and I buy it every week. It complements digestive biscuits wonderfully well