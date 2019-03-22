By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Coleslaw & Baby Potato Salad 400G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Coleslaw & Baby Potato Salad 400G
£ 1.85
£0.46/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy723kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 723kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot, onion and chives in a crème fraîche mayonnaise. Baby potatoes, onion and spring onion in a crème fraîche mayonnaise with chives.
  • In a rich crème fraîche and chive mayonnaise.
  • In a rich crème fraîche and chive mayonnaise.
  • In a rich crème fraîche and chive mayonnaise
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coleslaw Contains: Cabbage (40%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Chive, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

Potato Salad contains: Potato (70%), Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Onion, Spring Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Chive, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (100g)
Energy723kJ / 175kcal723kJ / 175kcal
Fat14.3g14.3g
Saturates1.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate9.2g9.2g
Sugars2.9g2.9g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein1.5g1.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

too hard the cabbage

2 stars

the cabbage from the coleslaw is very hard. Either they use the whole cabbage, including the core, or they use a bad type of cabbage. the mayo from the coleslaw is good, but I will not buy again.

Absolutely Disgusting!

1 stars

Absolutely Disgusting! the potatoes were raw uncooked, and the coleslaw had horrible raw lumps of what looked like cabbage but I'm not sure, and the whole thing had a stench about it.. I not buying this anymore!

I love it!!

5 stars

Best one I have ever tasted and I have tried plenty. The taste, texture and quality is excellent. I buy it most weeks and have never got fed up or bored with it. Please do not change this recipe.

TASTY

4 stars

VERY TASTY. ITS A PITY ITS NEVER AVAILABLE WHEN I ORDER IT ONLINE.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Beetroot Salad 305G

£ 1.40
£0.46/100g

Tesco Finest Spinach Pinenut Pasta 215G

£ 2.25
£1.05/100g

Tesco Finest Smoky Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 250G

£ 2.25
£0.90/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here