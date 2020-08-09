Tesco Jalapeno & Red Pepper Houmous 230G

No spice
Don't know if I got a dodgy tub but it wasn't spicy at all. Tastes like a slightly acidic version of the red pepper hummus, very disappointing.
Good
Good heat and flavour, the best chilli houmous.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 826kJ / 199kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (54%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Green Jalapeño Chilli (5%), Roasted Red Pepper (3.5%) [Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil], Red Jalapeño Chilli (3%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
4 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle
182g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pot (46g)
|Energy
|826kJ / 199kcal
|380kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|6.3g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Average of 3.5 stars
