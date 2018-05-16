Tetley Lemon Green Tea 50S 100G

- Energy9kJ 2kcal0%
Product Description
- Lemon Flavoured Green Tea
- This Green tea has all the health benefits of our normal Green tea with an added zesty lemon flavour, creating a healthy and refreshing cuppa.
- Have a mug in the morning to kick start your day.
- At Tetley, we are committed to ensuring better lives of the people who grow and pick it, just as much as the people who drink it.
- We are committed to working with the Rainforest Alliance and The Ethical Tea Partnership, supporting projects that help benefit tea growing communities and the environment.
- Tetley is one of the founding members of the Ethical Tea Partnership, helping to create a thriving, global tea industry that is socially fair and environmentally sustainable.
You've got to earn the right to be called Tetley. That's why we've spent more than 180 years crafting the perfect cuppa, so you know that Tetley tea bags will deliver a great cup of tea.
- A fresh blend of smooth, sweet Green Tea with a zesty, citrus tang of lemon
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea (93%), Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (7%)
Storage
Store me in a cool, dry place to keep my great taste.
Preparation and Usage
- For the perfect cup of Tetley Green Tea, use nearly-boiling water and brew for 1-2 minutes. To sweeten, add honey or sugar but always best enjoy without milk.
Number of uses
50 Count
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
- 325 Oldfield Lane North,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 0AZ.
Return to
- So, how was your cuppa?
- Questions, comments, feedback, love-letters to Gaffer - we'd be chuffed to hear from you.
- Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd.,
- Freepost HA4175,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0BR.
Net Contents
50 x 100g ℮ Tea Bags
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml infusion
|Energy
|4kJ / 1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
