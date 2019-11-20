Elizabeth Shaw Mint Crisp Boxed Chocolates 175G
Product Description
- Mint flavour dark chocolate with honeycomb crisp.
- Indulge in our tempting dark chocolate infused with mint oil and melt in the mouth honeycomb crisp
- Share and enjoy our irresistible dark chocolate mint crisp, perfect for all of your special moments
- Making every moment special
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 55% minimum
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Milk and Nuts
Storage
Keep cool and dry.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 28 chocolates
Name and address
- Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
- 1 Glentworth Court,
- Lime Kiln Close,
- Stoke Gifford,
- Bristol,
- BS34 8SR,
Return to
Guarantee: At Elizabeth Shaw we have a long-standing reputation for the quality of our products, which we value greatly. Therefore, if this product was damaged in any way when you received it, please return the complete package to us stating where and when you purchased it; we will replace it and refund your postage. This warranty applies within the UK only. It does not affect your statutory rights.
- Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
- 1 Glentworth Court,
- Lime Kiln Close,
- Stoke Gifford,
- Bristol,
- BS34 8SR,
- UK.
- Tel: 0800 9880 963
- www.elizabethshaw.co.uk
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per chocolate
|Energy
|2099 kJ
|131 kJ
|-
|502 kcal
|31 kcal
|Fat
|24.9 g
|1.6 g
|of which saturates
|15.0 g
|0.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0 g
|3.8 g
|of which sugars
|57.1 g
|3.6 g
|Fibre
|6.2 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|4.8 g
|0.3 g
|Salt
|0.12 g
|<0.01 g
|-
|-
