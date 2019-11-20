By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Elizabeth Shaw Mint Crisp Boxed Chocolates 175G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Product Description

  • Mint flavour dark chocolate with honeycomb crisp.
  • Indulge in our tempting dark chocolate infused with mint oil and melt in the mouth honeycomb crisp
  • Share and enjoy our irresistible dark chocolate mint crisp, perfect for all of your special moments
  • Making every moment special
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 55% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Milk and Nuts

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 28 chocolates

Name and address

  • Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,

Return to

  • Guarantee: At Elizabeth Shaw we have a long-standing reputation for the quality of our products, which we value greatly. Therefore, if this product was damaged in any way when you received it, please return the complete package to us stating where and when you purchased it; we will replace it and refund your postage. This warranty applies within the UK only. It does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: 0800 9880 963
  • www.elizabethshaw.co.uk

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer chocolate
Energy 2099 kJ131 kJ
-502 kcal31 kcal
Fat24.9 g1.6 g
of which saturates 15.0 g0.9 g
Carbohydrate61.0 g3.8 g
of which sugars 57.1 g3.6 g
Fibre 6.2 g0.4 g
Protein 4.8 g0.3 g
Salt 0.12 g<0.01 g
Contains 28 chocolates--

