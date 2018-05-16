Fentimans Traditional Ginger Beer 750Ml
New
Product Description
- Traditional ginger beer soft drink made with natural ingredients
- For more information visit www.fentimans.com.
- A traditional brewed Ginger Beer with a complex taste. Made using the finest natural ginger root and botanically brewed using the same traditional techniques as Thomas Fentiman back in 1905. Fiery and full of flavour.
- This product is gluten free and suitable for vegans. All natural ingredients. No artificial flavours, preservatives, colours or sweeteners.
- About Fentimans
- Our premium quality, award-winning drinks are made from a variety of eclectic botanicals and the finest natural ingredients. Using the time-honoured botanical brewing process, the result is a range of delicious crafted drinks that have a depth of taste and unsurpassed quality.
- Botanically Brewed isn't a trendy label we use for marketing; it's the technique of making premium quality drinks, that has been handed from generation to generation of the Fentimans family since 1905.
- In fact, it's Botanical Brewing that sets us apart from other carbonated drinks. It's our point of difference that underpins the Fentimans brand promise and delivers unsurpassed quality: characterised by a rich depth of flavour, silky mouthfeel and luxurious body.
- Botanically brewed
- Exquisitely crafted
- Gluten free
- No artificial sweeteners, flavourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pear Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings (Ginger, Lemon, Capsicum), Cream of Tartar, Citric Acid, Herbal Infusions (Speedwell, Juniper, Yarrow)
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end, see neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
- Upend before pouring
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled for:
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
Return to
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
- UK.
- www.fentimans.com
Net Contents
750ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy:
|166kJ / 39kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which Saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|9g
|Sugars:
|7.8g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020