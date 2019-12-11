By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G

5(49)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • White chocolate with a smooth melting filling
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by Lindt's Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Have you tried our irresistible Lindor bars?
  • Lindt Lindor Milk
  • Lindt Lindor Orange
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • White chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, White Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Highly meltable - keep cool

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
  • IT-21056 Induno,
  • Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2643 kJ / 636 kcal
Fat 49 g
- Of which saturates 37 g
Carbohydrate 45 g
- Of which sugars 44 g
Protein 3.7 g
Salt 0.20 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

49 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Luxury Chocolates

5 stars

Lindt white chocolates are my favourite. I love the bite sized, individually wrapped chocolates. Their creamy centre is so decadant and moreish.... perfect as an after dinner treat. I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy Treats

5 stars

These white chocolate Lindt were even better than I had expected! I've tried lots of different varieties of Lindt chocolates before so was really looking forward to trying white ones . The smooth milk chocolate centre melts just like with the original which is something that I really like about Lindt. Definitely a delicious taste and texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste

5 stars

I absolutely love this chocolate. It was nice and sweet and very smooth. Having tried various flavours from this brand, I can easily say that this is one of my favourites indulgent chocolates to have as a treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful chocolate

5 stars

Absolutely beautiful chocolate product. Perfect blend of taste and texture. The coating is nice and hard and the centre is thick and tastes fantastic. Would recommend to anyone, especially those with a sweet tooth! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best chocolate out there !

5 stars

What can I say about white chocolate Lindor ! White chocolate has always been my favourite and I have always enjoyed the milk chocolate Lindor so it would appear to be a match made in heaven . First you have the thick chocolate on the outside and when you bite through the delicious filling. I must admit I always just let them slowly melt in my mouth so they last longer ! If you like white chocolate these must be at the top of your list !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Melt in the mouth - delicious

5 stars

These Lindt balls are just incredible, every flavour is devine but there is something extra special about the white chocolate balls. So creamy, smooth and delicious! The box is full to the brim, which is always good to see. The perfect gift for someone, or for yourself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

I love Lindt Landor white chocolate! Is so tasty, creamy and you cannot stop at having just 1! Definitely I’ll buy it again and again. When you need a moment for yourself just make sure you have some Lindt chocolate with you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I had these a few weeks ago and these are definitely my new go to chocolate as a treat. The centre Melts in your mouth. The chocolate is so smooth a dreamy. Definitely some feel good food. I'd highly recommend these to anyone who likes white chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasting great!

5 stars

Classic cream and gold packaging is just one feature making these truffles good for gifting. A quality white chocolate case houses a very smooth, creamy, sweet vanilla, and slightly buttery, white chocolate filling, like ganache heaven. Best way to consume these truffles is to let them melt in the mouth, without biting or chewing. Savour each delectable moment [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The nicest chocolate I’ve ever had

5 stars

These lindor balls are absolutely amazing. The chocolate just melts in the mouth until you get to the delicious, velvety centre. The most unfortunate part of the chocolate is you struggle to eat just one! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

