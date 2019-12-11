Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Truffles Carton 200G

Luxury Chocolates
Lindt white chocolates are my favourite. I love the bite sized, individually wrapped chocolates. Their creamy centre is so decadant and moreish.... perfect as an after dinner treat. I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy Treats
These white chocolate Lindt were even better than I had expected! I've tried lots of different varieties of Lindt chocolates before so was really looking forward to trying white ones . The smooth milk chocolate centre melts just like with the original which is something that I really like about Lindt. Definitely a delicious taste and texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely taste
I absolutely love this chocolate. It was nice and sweet and very smooth. Having tried various flavours from this brand, I can easily say that this is one of my favourites indulgent chocolates to have as a treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful chocolate
Absolutely beautiful chocolate product. Perfect blend of taste and texture. The coating is nice and hard and the centre is thick and tastes fantastic. Would recommend to anyone, especially those with a sweet tooth! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best chocolate out there !
What can I say about white chocolate Lindor ! White chocolate has always been my favourite and I have always enjoyed the milk chocolate Lindor so it would appear to be a match made in heaven . First you have the thick chocolate on the outside and when you bite through the delicious filling. I must admit I always just let them slowly melt in my mouth so they last longer ! If you like white chocolate these must be at the top of your list !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Melt in the mouth - delicious
These Lindt balls are just incredible, every flavour is devine but there is something extra special about the white chocolate balls. So creamy, smooth and delicious! The box is full to the brim, which is always good to see. The perfect gift for someone, or for yourself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
I love Lindt Landor white chocolate! Is so tasty, creamy and you cannot stop at having just 1! Definitely I’ll buy it again and again. When you need a moment for yourself just make sure you have some Lindt chocolate with you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I had these a few weeks ago and these are definitely my new go to chocolate as a treat. The centre Melts in your mouth. The chocolate is so smooth a dreamy. Definitely some feel good food. I'd highly recommend these to anyone who likes white chocolate [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasting great!
Classic cream and gold packaging is just one feature making these truffles good for gifting. A quality white chocolate case houses a very smooth, creamy, sweet vanilla, and slightly buttery, white chocolate filling, like ganache heaven. Best way to consume these truffles is to let them melt in the mouth, without biting or chewing. Savour each delectable moment [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The nicest chocolate I’ve ever had
These lindor balls are absolutely amazing. The chocolate just melts in the mouth until you get to the delicious, velvety centre. The most unfortunate part of the chocolate is you struggle to eat just one! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]