Airwick Air Freshener Candle White Vanilla Bean

Yes lovely smell but prefer opaque plain glass jar
Yes lovely smell but prefer opaque plain glass jar.
105g ℮
AIR WICK Candle - White Vanilla Bean. Contains 2-Methyl-3-(p-isopropyl phenyl) propionaldehyde, Benzyl benzoate. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. WARNING: PLEASE READ CAREFULLY THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. CAUTIONS: Failure to follow instructions could result in fire hazard, personal injury or broken glass. Place on flat, heat resistant surface, away from draughts. Store candle in an upright position. Do not use on hot surfaces e.g. T.V. Do not move or tip while lit or before liquid hardens. Do not allow the flame to touch the side of the glass holder. Glass will be hot during and after use. Do not use if the glass is damaged. Extinguish candle by blowing gently. Do not burn candles on or near anything that can catch fire. Always leave at least 20cm between burning candles. KEEP FREE FROM FOREIGN OBJECTS (e.g. MATCHES). Do not add essential oils. Keep wick trimmed to 1 cm to avoid excessive smoking. Never leave a burning candle unattended, near flammable material or for more than 4 hours. Stop when less than 1 cm of product remains and never allow the candle to burn all the way down.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020