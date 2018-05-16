Profoot Padded Heel Snugs 1 Pair

Product Description
- Heel Snugs make loose fitting shoes fit better and feel more comfortable. Designed to fit snugly into the heel area of any shoe, Heel Snugs' soft, extra-thick padding eliminates slipping and rubbing and helps prevent blisters. Heel Snugs prevent snags and runs in hosiery and firmly stay in place for long lasting comfort.
- Part of the Profoot range of footcare solutions.
- Materials: PU foam
- Extra padded heel grips
- Prevents painful rubbing at the heel
- Softer and thicker than other heel liners
- Makes loose fitting shoes fit better
- One size fits all
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- 1. Remove adhesive backing from the Heel Snugs.
- 2. Position and place firmly against the back of the shoe as illustrated.
- 3. Make sure that the Heel Snugs are in a comfortable position.
Name and address
- Profoot (UK) Ltd,
- Unit G Penfold Works,
- Imperial Way,
- Watford,
- WD24 4YY.
Return to
- Money Back Guarantee
- Profoot Heel Snugs are guaranteed. If you are not satisfied for any reason, return them with your receipt, within 14 days of purchase for a full refund. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- www.profoot.co.uk
