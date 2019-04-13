By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Monster Munch Roast Beef 6X22g

image 1 of Walkers Monster Munch Roast Beef 6X22g

Rest of shelf

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy453 kJ 108 kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.38g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 453 kJ

Product Description

  • Roast Beef Flavour Baked Corn Snack
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Miniature monsters with big crispy heads?
  • Or crunchy claws, plucked straight from roast beef beasts? Bite off each crispy toe, or is it an arm? Nibble the sides or stick your tongue through the hole and let it melt in all its roasty, meaty glory.
  • There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
  • Quavers, Wotsits, French Fries, Squares
  • 108 kcal 453 kJ per pack
  • Baked not fried
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Beef Seasoning [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Flavourings, Rusk (from Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

  • We're Here to Help!
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 22g(%*) packPer 100g
Energy 453 kJ2061 kJ
-108 kcal(5%*)492 kcal
Fat 5.5 g(8%*)25.0 g
of which saturates 0.5 g(2%*)2.2 g
Carbohydrate 13.0 g59.0 g
of which sugars 0.7 g(1%*)3.0 g
Fibre 0.4 g1.7 g
Protein 1.5 g7.0 g
Salt 0.38 g(6%*)1.73 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Great Nostalgic Crisps - Very Few Crisps Each Bag

3 stars

I used to really LOVE these as a kid and still love the Beef flavor but you literally get 6 whole pieces or perhaps 8 fragments in each bag in these multipacks. You open the bag and there's so little in them that the feeling of disappointment overwhelms any nostalgia.

Be taken back a few decades in time

5 stars

I loved these when as a kid and when the pack was much larger, however they have not changed the flavour. To be honest they are over priced but, it takes me back to the day when I was young, maybe stupid but I like them.

