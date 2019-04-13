Walkers Monster Munch Roast Beef 6X22g

Great Nostalgic Crisps - Very Few Crisps Each Bag
I used to really LOVE these as a kid and still love the Beef flavor but you literally get 6 whole pieces or perhaps 8 fragments in each bag in these multipacks. You open the bag and there's so little in them that the feeling of disappointment overwhelms any nostalgia.
Be taken back a few decades in time
I loved these when as a kid and when the pack was much larger, however they have not changed the flavour. To be honest they are over priced but, it takes me back to the day when I was young, maybe stupid but I like them.