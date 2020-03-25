Thermacare Back And Hip Wrap 2 Pack

Product Description
- HeatWraps Advanced Back Pain Relief Lower Back & Hip Air-Activated Heatwraps
- Up to 16* hours pain relief
- *When used as directed on side of pack
- *That's up to 8 hours while you wear it, plus up to an additional 8 hours of relief after you take it off.
- ThermaCare® is clinically proven to provide therapeutic muscle penetrating heat and long lasting pain relief for up to 16 hours.
- How ThermaCare Works
- The constant heat provided by ThermaCare® increases blood flow to tissues, giving analgesic effects which last even after the wrap has been removed. As muscles relax, more oxygen is provided to the damaged tissues, helping to restore aching muscles.
- ThermaCare® improves flexibility to help you move more freely.
- What is ThermaCare used for:
- ThermaCare® provides powerful, drug free pain relief associated with:
- Muscle tension
- Overexertion, sprains and strains
- Arthritis
- Suitable for sufferers of chronic and occasional pain.
- ThermaCare® for powerful, drug free & targeted, long lasting relief of muscular & joint pain.
- ThermaCare® Heatwraps provide powerful, drug free, targeted pain relief for up to 16 hours when worn for 8 hours
- Our best ever fit for more targeted relief!
- Patented heat cells for deep penetrating heat
- Clinically proven
- Therapeutic muscle penetrating heat
- Long lasting pain relief
- ThermaCare® for powerful, drug free & targeted, long lasting relief of muscular & joint pain
- Up to 16 hours pain relief when worn for 8 hours
- One size fits all
Information
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use:
- Tear open pouch just before use.
- Place over pain area with darker discs toward skin. Wear for 8 hours, to get up to 16 hours pain relief. It may take up to 30 minutes for ThermaCare® to reach its therapeutic temperature. If 55 or older, wear over a layer of clothing.
- Do not use for more than 8 hours in a 24 hour period.
- Do not place extra pressure on the wrap e.g. by leaning against a hard surface, or wearing tight clothing or a tight belt or waistband. If the wrap feels too hot, stop use or wear over a layer of clothing rather than directly against your skin.
- Suitable for sufferers of chronic and occasional pain.
- Women From size 8 up to 20
- Men From size 29 up to 47
Warnings
- WARNINGS
- Heat products can cause burns/blisters. Check skin frequently during use. If you find irritation or a burn, remove product immediately.
- Do not use for more than 8 hours in a 24 hour period. The risk of burning increases as you age. If you are 55 or older, wear ThermaCare® over a layer of clothing and do not wear while sleeping. Remove product before undergoing any MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) procedures to avoid increased risk of burns.
- Consult your healthcare professional before use if you have diabetes, poor circulation, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis or are pregnant.
- Do not use:
- With medicated topical ointments.
- On unhealthy, broken or damaged skin.
- On areas of bruising or swelling that have occurred in the last 48 hours.
- On areas of the body where you can't feel heat or with other forms of heat.
- If cell contents leak and/or wrap is damaged or torn.
- On people unable to follow all the usage instructions or remove the product, including children, infants and some elderly.
- Stop use and consult your doctor if:
- You experience any discomfort, burning, swelling, rash or other changes in your skin that persist where the wrap is worn.
- After 7 days your pain gets worse or remains unchanged.
- Do not re-use. Never heat ThermaCare® in a microwave or attempt to reheat, as warp could catch fire.
- Each heat cell contains iron (approx 2g). If ingested or comes in contact with your skin or eyes, remove wrap, rinse affected area with water and seek professional assistance immediately.
- Keep out of the reach of children or pets.
Name and address
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare,
- 1231 Wyandotte Drive,
- Albany,
- Georgia,
- 31705,
- USA.
Distributor address
- Pfizer Healthcare Ireland,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- To contact our Careline:
- Call 0333 555 2526
- Mon-Fri 9am to 5pm
- Email CarelineUK@pfizer.com
- Or write to us:
- Careline
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
- Walton Oaks,
- Dorking Road,
- Walton on the Hill,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS.
Net Contents
2 x Air-Activated Heatwraps
Safety information
