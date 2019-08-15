Edlers Savoury Pastry Case Each

Flank you for your consideration!
I've had these before and they are lovely and very handy, obviously, for a quick quiche at short notice so a must for the dry cupboard. I've been in store to buy them often but the last time I had a delivery with this product included in my order , unfortunately there was an unseen crack and when I went to use it the following day it fell apart...just hoping these two are delivered "intact"....no blame to go around as they are just really quite delicate so if it happens it happens....better luck nest time....though the birds went wild for it! I have two quiches to make this weekend one for me and one for my lovely elderly, 89!, neighbour who is a bit under the weather and has been very kind to me in the past, so thank you Robert....quiche on Saturday for us both!
Great to have in the cupboard
Perfect for making a quiche with left overs. 3 eggs, cheese, onion and whatever else you want to add.