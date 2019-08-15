By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Edlers Savoury Pastry Case Each

5(2)Write a review
Edlers Savoury Pastry Case Each
£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Savoury Pastry Case
  • Suitable for a savoury filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oil, Water, Emulsifier: E471), Whey Powder (Milk), Maltodextrin, Humectant: (E420ii), Salt, Colour: E160a

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts or Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  Mathiesons Bakery,
  2 Central Park Ave,
  Larbert,
  FK5 4RX.

  • Mathiesons Bakery,
  • 2 Central Park Ave,
  • Larbert,
  • FK5 4RX.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2097kJ
-503kcal
Fat 33.2g
of which saturates 13.3g
Carbohydrate 45.1g
of which sugars 4.0g
Protein 6.0g
Salt 0.53g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Flank you for your consideration!

5 stars

I've had these before and they are lovely and very handy, obviously, for a quick quiche at short notice so a must for the dry cupboard. I've been in store to buy them often but the last time I had a delivery with this product included in my order , unfortunately there was an unseen crack and when I went to use it the following day it fell apart...just hoping these two are delivered "intact"....no blame to go around as they are just really quite delicate so if it happens it happens....better luck nest time....though the birds went wild for it! I have two quiches to make this weekend one for me and one for my lovely elderly, 89!, neighbour who is a bit under the weather and has been very kind to me in the past, so thank you Robert....quiche on Saturday for us both!

Great to have in the cupboard

5 stars

Perfect for making a quiche with left overs. 3 eggs, cheese, onion and whatever else you want to add.

