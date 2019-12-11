By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Edlers Sweet Pastry Case Each

Edlers Sweet Pastry Case Each
Product Description

  • Sweet Pastry Case
  • Suitable for a sweet filling
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oil, Water, Emulsifier: E471), Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Whey Powder (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts or Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Mathiesons Bakery,
  • 2 Central Park Ave,
  • Larbert,
  • FK5 4RX.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2030kJ
-485kcal
Fat26.7g
of which saturates9.6g
Carbohydrate55.8g
of which sugars14.0g
Protein5.5g
Salttrace

