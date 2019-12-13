By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Boy In The Dress David Williams
  • The sparkling debut children's novel from David Walliams, number one bestseller and fastest growing children's author in the country, with sparkling new cover look to tie in with later books. Dennis was different. Why was he different, you ask? Well, a small clue might be in the title of this book. Charming, surprising and hilarious - The Boy in the Dress is everything you would expect from the co-creator of Little Britain. David Walliams's beautiful first novel will touch the hearts (and funny bones) of children and adults alike.

Great buy

5 stars

I bought this for my son's 8th birthday and he was very happy with it. The book is funny and easy to read.

A great book for my little ibes

5 stars

My 7&5 years old boys loving the book! Already read once!!!

Brilliant!

5 stars

My boys love the books by David Walliams so much so they have had them in fits of laugher! Fully recommended if your children love to read!

Great book at a great price

5 stars

I bought these books for my son as I heard they were very good. He loves them & it has encouraged him to read more. I bought them from tesco direct as they were at the best price I could find. Very happy!

Happy customers

5 stars

I used tesco direct, fast delivery products high quality, very straight forward transaction.

Lovely

5 stars

Great book ,my daughter loves it ,just as good as the other books

Great book

5 stars

Great Christmas present for an 8 year old boy who loves reading!

Great value for money

5 stars

I am absolutely delighted with my recent purchase. This book is both educational & well illustrated & extremely good value for money! My eldest granddaughter will enjoy this book forever !

The Boy in the Dress

5 stars

A birthday present for my 8yr old - he loved it and has added it to his collection of David Walliams books

hilariously brilliant

5 stars

excellent book for my 9 year old niece...she read it in a couple of days!

