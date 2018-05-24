Remington Barba Mb320 Dlc Beard Trimmer

Does what its designed for
Really pleased with this. Great to have the roller adjustment. Trimmer attachment is also a bonus.
Great For long beards
Brought a few weeks ago and its great and saves me alot of time.
easy to use
I bought this for a friend and he has used it regularly and he has an amazing shape to his beard. He is really pleased with it thankyou!
Good Value
Good at the job it was made for, confirmed Which report
Poor Battery
The battery in this is terrible, mine wont work unless it is plugged in to the mains. Avoid like the plague until they upgrade the naf battery
Great price
Husband loves this, does the job and for a great price
Great trimmer
Really pleased with this well designed trimmer. It has a good battery life and light to indicate when to recharge.
Does what it says on the tin
Bought for my husband (not me, thankfully - ha!). Has been using it for about a month. Says he's happy with it though he finds the small trimmer fitting rather fiddly to use (but his sausage fingers might also contribute to the problem).
Easy to use
Glad I didn’t spend treble the price as I was going to. This is simple and ideal.
Great product used many times
I had one for 5 years it performed great . Apart broke and at this price I had no hesitation to purchase a new one