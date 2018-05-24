By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Remington Barba Mb320 Dlc Beard Trimmer

4.5(269)Write a review
Remington Barba Mb320 Dlc Beard Trimmer
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Remington® beard trimmer with advanced ceramic-coated blades
  • 9 preset lengths between 1.5mm and 18mm
  • Rechargeable battery for up to 40 minutes of cordless use
  • - Advanced Ceramic coated blades
  • - 9 length settings, 1.5 - 18mm
  • - Pop-up trimmer for detail trimming
  • Whether you are looking for a short shadow, a longer stubble or even a short beard, the Barba Beard Trimmer is the optimum in stubble control. The RemingtonMB320c Beard Trimmer comes equipped with 9 lock in length settings from 1.5-18 mm, so you can personalise your look and define your style and the Easy View ® window is quick and easy, allowing the length setting to be easily identified enabling you to keep your look maintained day after day.

Information

Does what its designed for

4 stars

Really pleased with this. Great to have the roller adjustment. Trimmer attachment is also a bonus.

Great For long beards

5 stars

Brought a few weeks ago and its great and saves me alot of time.

easy to use

5 stars

I bought this for a friend and he has used it regularly and he has an amazing shape to his beard. He is really pleased with it thankyou!

Good Value

5 stars

Good at the job it was made for, confirmed Which report

Poor Battery

1 stars

The battery in this is terrible, mine wont work unless it is plugged in to the mains. Avoid like the plague until they upgrade the naf battery

Great price

5 stars

Husband loves this, does the job and for a great price

Great trimmer

5 stars

Really pleased with this well designed trimmer. It has a good battery life and light to indicate when to recharge.

Does what it says on the tin

4 stars

Bought for my husband (not me, thankfully - ha!). Has been using it for about a month. Says he's happy with it though he finds the small trimmer fitting rather fiddly to use (but his sausage fingers might also contribute to the problem).

Easy to use

4 stars

Glad I didn’t spend treble the price as I was going to. This is simple and ideal.

Great product used many times

5 stars

I had one for 5 years it performed great . Apart broke and at this price I had no hesitation to purchase a new one

