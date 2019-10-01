By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 100% Squeezed & Pressed Orange & Mango Juice Not From Concentrate 1L

Per 150ml
  • Energy316kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised Orange & Mango Juice.
  • 100% PURE JUICE. 12 squeezed oranges, 2 pressed mangoes, selected at the peak of ripeness Our juicers set up shop over 120 years ago as a small, family run business in the citrus groves of southern Spain. Today, the family’s fifth generation still grow, harvest, squeeze, press and bottle fresh fruits, and draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit. Nothing added. Nothing taken away.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice (80%), Mango Purée (20%).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'best before' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litres e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy211kJ / 50kcal316kJ / 74kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.6g17.4g
Sugars9.7g14.6g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.7g1.1g
Salt0g0g
Vitamin C26.0mg (33%NRV)39.0mg (49%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Not mango, ghastly orange

1 stars

This is really horrible and thick, must be the whole orange plus the tree roots in flavour. Where is the mangto?????

Help! Need to put it under lock and key..

5 stars

Not sure if you have dilute it - I just drank it down it was so gorgeous. I must ration myself to one bottle a week - see where that goes!!

Great value for money

5 stars

Great quality juice

tastey

5 stars

wonderful for breakfast

Lovely juice

5 stars

I buy all the varieties in this range and love them all but this is my favourite

Deelishes!

5 stars

I absolutely love this juice... I buy a few every week. So thick (don’t like watery juices) so this is definitely a favourite :D

Juice fresh and freshing

5 stars

Love this juice . Gets me up in morning and sets me up for day . The whole family love this as so tasty and refreshing . Quenches all thirst . A must for breakfast .

