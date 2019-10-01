Tesco 100% Squeezed & Pressed Orange & Mango Juice Not From Concentrate 1L

Not mango, ghastly orange
This is really horrible and thick, must be the whole orange plus the tree roots in flavour. Where is the mangto?????
Help! Need to put it under lock and key..
Not sure if you have dilute it - I just drank it down it was so gorgeous. I must ration myself to one bottle a week - see where that goes!!
Great value for money
Great quality juice
tastey
wonderful for breakfast
Lovely juice
I buy all the varieties in this range and love them all but this is my favourite
Deelishes!
I absolutely love this juice... I buy a few every week. So thick (don’t like watery juices) so this is definitely a favourite :D
Juice fresh and freshing
Love this juice . Gets me up in morning and sets me up for day . The whole family love this as so tasty and refreshing . Quenches all thirst . A must for breakfast .