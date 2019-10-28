Tesco Cheese Triple Sandwich
- Energy2633kJ 629kcal31%
- Fat29.6g42%
- Saturates12.6g63%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt2.2g37%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1066kJ / 255kcal
Product Description
- Cheese and tomato: Mature Cheddar cheese, tomato and mayonnaise in white bread. Cheese and onion: A blend of mayonnaise, medium mature Cheddar cheese, red Leicester cheese, onion and full fat soft cheese in white bread with oatmeal. Cheese and pickle: Mature Cheddar cheese with pickle in white bread with oatmeal.
- Packed with Cheddar Our chefs' recipes pair Cheddar cheese with fresh onions, plum tomatoes and pickle. Carefully handpacked everyday.
- Packed with cheddar
- Carefully handpacked - everyday
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Cheese and Tomato: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (22%), Water, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cheese and Onion: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (12%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cheese and Pickle: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (28%), Water, Oatmeal, Oats, Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Carrot, Courgette, Onion, Swede, Wheat Bran, Molasses, Salt, Yeast, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Name and address
Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1066kJ / 255kcal
|2633kJ / 629kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|29.6g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|12.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|66.2g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|5.2g
|Protein
|8.8g
|21.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|2.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
