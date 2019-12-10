Smirnoff Ice 4X275ml

Product Description
- Ice Original Vodka Mixed Drink
- Smirnoff™ No 21 premium vodka mixed with the classic taste of lemon with sugar and sweeteners.
- Continuing the traditions of P.A. Smirnoff, chosen as a purveyor to the Imperial Russian Court in 1886.
- Great tasting ready drink
- Just take home, chill and enjoy
- Best served chilled to enjoy its great taste
- Host the perfect party by serving bar quality Smirnoff Cocktails at home
- You are guaranteed the perfect cocktail in every pour
- Pack size: 1100ml
Information
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool place and away from direct sunlightBest Before End: See Neck of Bottle
Produce of
Produced and bottled in the UK
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced and bottled for:
- The Smirnoff Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ,
Return to
- The Smirnoff Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 275ml ℮
