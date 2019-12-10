By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smirnoff Ice 4X275ml

£ 5.00
£4.55/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ice Original Vodka Mixed Drink
  • Smirnoff™ No 21 premium vodka mixed with the classic taste of lemon with sugar and sweeteners.
  • Continuing the traditions of P.A. Smirnoff, chosen as a purveyor to the Imperial Russian Court in 1886.
  • Great tasting ready drink
  • Just take home, chill and enjoy
  • Best served chilled to enjoy its great taste
  • Host the perfect party by serving bar quality Smirnoff Cocktails at home
  • You are guaranteed the perfect cocktail in every pour
  • Pack size: 1100ml

Information

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place and away from direct sunlightBest Before End: See Neck of Bottle

Produce of

Produced and bottled in the UK

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • The Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,

Return to

  • The Smirnoff Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 275ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

